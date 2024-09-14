Many Chelsea stars have featured for their countries during this international break, with Noni Madueke making his England debut this week.

The 22-year-old was subbed on in the 66th minute for the Three Lions, providing an assist to Harry Kane in the 76th minute, to put England 2-0 up.

Other Blues stars involved on international duty include Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Pedro Neto, João Félix, Filip Jorgensen, and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Enzo Maresca has continued to work with the group that didn't go on international duty, which could see opportunities for some in the starting lineup against Bournemouth, having impressed Maresca over the past week.

One of those players is a forward who could shine alongside the aforementioned Madueke this weekend.

Chelsea could hand debut out vs Bournemouth

Whilst others have been on international duty, Jadon Sancho - the club's "future superstar" - has had time to settle in at the club, since joining on transfer deadline day, working with Maresca and already impressing. Maresca is evidently a big fan, saying: "He's a very good player, a one-v-one player with quality in the last third".

With the Bournemouth game coming up, and other wingers such as Neto and Mudryk being on international duty, this weekend could be the perfect time for Maresca to unleash Sancho on the left-wing.

Sancho made 24 appearances for Dortmund and Manchester United combined last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

So, why could he be so important? Well, In Maresca's system, the two wingers are tasked with staying high and wide, looking to pin their full-backs, and get into as many 1v1 opportunities as possible, something that suits both Sancho and Madueke down to the ground.

We have already seen the positive effects this has had on Madueke, who started the season in red-hot form, scoring four goals in his first four games. It is this form that led to Madueke's first England call up, and his first cap, but how does he compare with their new signing?

Sancho vs Madueke (23/24) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Sancho Madueke Goals 0.17 0.45 Assists 0.11 0.17 Progressive Carries 5.57 6.50 Progressive Passes 5.51 4.44 Shots Total 0.68 3.33 Key Passes 1.99 1.71 Passes into Pen Area 2.39 1.11 Crosses into Pen Area 0.34 0.17 Shot-Creating Actions 4.66 4.36 Successful Take-Ons 3.69 3.16 Stats taken from FBref

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

The dynamic of Madueke on the right and Sancho on the left would give Chelsea a huge 1v1 threat on both sides, and two wingers with different play styles, but similar desires. Both want to affect the game in the final third, but how they do so is quite different.

As can be seen from the stats, Madueke is more direct, looking to beat his man at pace, averaging 6.50 progressive carries per 90, and get shots off when possible, shown by his vastly larger shot volume at 3.33 shots per 90, than Sancho, who averages only 0.68 shots per 90.

The former Dortmund star is certainly more intricate than Madueke, wanting to use feints and slower movements to assess the picture of the pitch, using his creative passing ability to combine and create for himself and others. As such, Sancho averages 4.66 shot-creating actions, 1.99 key passes and 2.39 passes into the penalty area per 90, marking himself as more of a playmaker type.

Having a team with different dynamics could be exactly what Chelsea need to find their rhythm going forwards, with the in-form Madueke offering a more direct and relentless approach on the right side, and their deadline day acquisition offering more creative qualities and associative play on the left.