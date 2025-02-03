Burnley kicked off their transfer deadline day with a bang with the loan acquisition of Sporting CP attacker Marcus Edwards, as Scott Parker goes about adding in some exciting additions up top.

The promotion-chasing Clarets have endured barren patches in front of goal this season with the 0-0 draws piling up and up, culminating in the 26-year-old arriving on the scene in Lancashire.

He could soon have a new attacking partner to bounce off of if everything slots into place at Burnley, with the striker in question an in-demand figure this deadline day.

Burnley still in the hunt for coveted attacker

As per an update from football journalist Mike McGrath earlier today, Burnley remain firmly in the race to land Southampton centre-forward Cameron Archer.

Leeds United are still reportedly in the 'box seat' to land the Saints star if the relegation-threatened Premier League outfit sanction a last-gasp switch, but fellow Championship sides in the Clarets and Sunderland remain keen in the background in case any last-minute changes occur.

If Parker's men were to land the 23-year-old ahead of Daniel Farke's Whites, this would send shockwaves through the second tier, with Archer perhaps striking up a devastating relationship with Edwards in attack to make the goal-shy Clarets more of an enthralling watch.

What Archer would offer Burnley

Whilst Southampton have notably struggled this season in the Premier League, Archer has still managed to show off his goalscoring mojo in flashes for Ivan Juric's side.

Indeed, the ex-Aston Villa youngster has helped himself to a promising goal haul of five strikes in all competitions despite his current team's struggles, with his blistering record previously playing in the Championship making him even more of a golden asset for whoever wins his services.

Last time out at the tricky level, Archer managed to bag a ridiculous 11 strikes from just 20 games on loan at Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough, with a hope here that the Walsall-born forward can arrive at Turf Moor and recapture this deadly form for Parker's automatic promotion candidates.

After all, Burnley's top goalscorer this season is midfielder Josh Brownhill who finds himself on nine strikes, whilst the other attackers in Lancashire continue to draw regular blanks.

Burnley's top five goalscorers in the league (24/25) Player Position Goals scored 1. Josh Brownhill Midfield 9 2. Zian Flemming Attacker 6 3. Jaidon Anthony Midfield 3 4. Josh Laurent Midfield 2 5. Jeremy Sarmiento Midfield 2 Stats by Sofascore

When glancing at the table above, only Zian Flemming can boast enough league goals to be in the top five scorers this season as an attacker with a measly six strikes coming his way.

Therefore, this is where Archer and Edwards could come to the rescue as a fresh duo in the forward areas, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man eager to prove himself in England once more.

Last campaign, the brand new Clarets loanee would pick up four goals in league action playing in Portugal, with his limited minutes this campaign still seeing him pick up a solitary league strike, despite averaging just 20 minutes of game-time across six appearances.

Burnley will need to make sure the amount of draws that keep stacking up doesn't derail their ongoing automatic promotion chances, meaning bold attacking additions such as the "special" Saints striker - as he has been labelled in the past by Danny Murphy - could be the way forward if a statement deal at the 11th hour can somehow come to fruition.