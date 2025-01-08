Vitor Pereira's honeymoon period as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss came to a crashing halt last time out versus Nottingham Forest, as Nuno Espirito Santo humbled his former employers 3-0 at Molineux.

Now, it's a Saturday midday trip for the Old Gold in the FA Cup away at Bristol City, with Pereira praying that a minor cup upset isn't on the cards and that his Wolves side get back to their best versus the Robins.

Between now and that weekend trip down to Ashton Gate, however, more transfer rumours will no doubt appear, with Wolves allegedly offered this seasoned Premier League performer recently.

Wolves offered chance to sign £60k p/w star

As per a recent report by Caught Offside, Newcastle United are offering out on-the-fringes attacker Miguel Almiron this January to a whole host of Premier League suitors.

Wolves are just one of those clubs named in the report, with both Leicester City and Crystal Palace also keen on adding the Paraguayan to their ranks at some point this hectic month.

A bid in and around £21m mark could be enough for any of those suitors to win their desired man, with Almiron no longer front and centre of Eddie Howe's Magpies, despite once being a relied-upon option week in week out for the in-form Toon.

Pereira would surely love to add the £60k-per-week man to his Old Gold group, therefore, with the potential there for the experienced 30-year-old to strike up a lethal partnership with Matheus Cunha in attacking midfield to steer his new side away from relegation danger.

What Almiron could offer Wolves

It was clear for all to see last time that Wolves lacked a creative spark against Forest from the attacking midfield spots - owing to Cunha being out with a suspension - with Goncalo Guedes in particular sticking out as below-par with zero successful dribbles tallied up on top of zero duels being won from seven attempted.

Therefore, it will be easy for the Brazilian to come straight back into the first-team fold and re-establish himself as Wolves' biggest asset going forward, having picked up a ridiculous 14 goal contributions from 19 top-flight outings this season to date.

He could soon be joined in those attacking midfield positions by Almiron if everything slots into place, with Hwang Hee-Chan not exactly covering himself in glory either come the full-time whistle against Forest, as the South Korean failed to hit a single on-target effort at the opposition goal.

Consequently, the wantaway Magpies star might forcibly remove Hwang from the side, with the 5 foot 9 ace proving across various different campaigns at St James' Park that he has what it takes to perform at an elite level.

Almiron's PL numbers for Newcastle by season Season Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 7 0 0 23/24 33 3 1 22/23 34 11 2 21/22 30 1 0 20/21 34 4 1 19/20 36 4 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The obvious standout season - when looking at the numbers above - is of course Almiron's fruitful 2021/22, where he bagged 11 goals from 34 Premier League games, with Hwang helping himself to just one more last campaign despite often playing as an out-and-out centre-forward.

Moreover, the Old Gold target can even brag that he has scored in the Champions League for his side across his long-standing stay on Tyneside, with this instinctive effort getting his team up and running against Paris St. Germain last year.

Labelled as "magnificent" just last summer by Howe for the passion and the skills he can gift his employers, it would be a sad cutting of the ties if the Paraguayan was to leave for Molineux.

But, Newcastle's loss would be Wolves' immense gain, with Cunha and Almiron perhaps forming a feared duo in attack to steer Pereira's men clear of relegation.