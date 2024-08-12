With Chelsea looking to add an attacking thrust to their side, they have recently acquired tricky Wolves winger, Pedro Neto.

The 24-year-old can play off both wings and even through the middle if needed, adding pace, 1v1 ability and creation.

One player this could help is Chelsea's new striker signing, Samu Omorodion, by linking the creativity out wide of Neto, and the box presence of 6 foot 4 Omorodion. Nicolas Jackson could also be a beneficiary of Neto's arrival, due to his ability to find passes in behind for the striker.

But Chelsea could go out and add another striker to the mix, looking to create a frightening trio with Neto and Chelsea POTY, Cole Palmer in attack, with Victor Osimhen remaining on their wishlist.

Chelsea's hunt for another striker

According to reports from the Daily Star, Chelsea are still interested in a move for Brighton forward, Evan Ferguson.

Manchester United are another club interested, and they could even move first for the 19-year-old, in attempt to beat Chelsea to his signature.

Despite already signing Omorodion from Atlético Madrid, Chelsea could still be on the lookout for another striking option, with the possibility of Jackson being moved out to the left wing. The 19-year-old fits Chelsea's recent transfer strategy of buying the best and highest-rated youngsters in the world.

Ferguson made 36 appearances for Brighton in all competitions last season, scoring six goals, providing one assist, and totalling 1,721 minutes played, despite suffering multiple injuries.

Ferguson and Neto as a partnership

Neto, the new Chelsea signing, will bring a bundle of creative qualities to the side. The 24-year-old made 24 appearances for Wolves last season, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists.

He averaged 0.53 assists per 90, made 5.82 progressive carries per 90, and produced 2.26 key passes per 90, all of which are qualities that could help unlock a centre-forward at Chelsea. Of course, they already have Jackson and Omorodion on the books, but Ferguson could be another worth watching.

Ferguson stats (FBref) Stats (per 90 mins) Ferguson Non-Penalty Goals 0.34 Shots Total 2.11 Shots on Target 1.20 Shots on Target % 56.8% xG 0.28 Goals/Shot 0.16 Goals - xG +0.06 Aerials Won 0.80

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Ferguson showed in the 2022/23 season his ability to be clinical in front of goal at such a young age, scoring ten goals in his debut season at senior level. And his metrics still show this, having a 56.8% shot on target percentage, and over-performing his xG by +0.06 per 90.

The 19-year-old was described as a player with "very big potential" by manager Roberto De Zerbi, after scoring his first Premier League goal back in December 2022.

Standing at around 6 foot 2, Ferguson has a physical frame, perfect for the Premier League, which with time and development could be one of his biggest weapons, winning more aerial duels (currently only averaging 0.80 per 90) and becoming even more of a box presence because of it.

With Chelsea and United both interested, it's clear the raw talent Ferguson possesses, and perhaps a move to Chelsea to work with Neto, Palmer and Co, would unlock his clinical finishing even more, and take him to that next level that is already projected for him.