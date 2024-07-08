Liverpool draped the curtain on life under Jurgen Klopp with the knowledge that sweeping changes were being made to the club's infrastructure and that moves needed to be made over the summer to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

FSG have prodded at the transfer market with a stick but, as yet, nothing concrete. Arne Slot has been anointed as the club's new head coach and is presently figuring his squad out, inculcating his methods and shaping the team to his design.

Still, there is genuine interest in Leny Yoro - who is grudgingly expected to be a Real Madrid player before long - and there is an admiration held in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who was actually offered to the Reds last month as the Magpies fought to stave off the threat of PSR.

Now, though, Newcastle have sold peripheral players and do not need to sell their Player of the Season. Liverpool are well stocked at left wing but could certainly do with such a player if Luis Diaz, who has been persistently linked with a move away, is sold.

Maybe it won't be Gordon, but Liverpool have earmarked an exciting alternative.

Liverpool eyeing new winger

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are hoping to blow Barcelona away in the race to sign Spain's Euro 2024 star Nico Williams, with the winger added to their shortlist in the eventuality that Gordon stays put.

He has a £49m release clause in his contract but Liverpool could be tempted to place an offer exceeding that amount to ensure he moves to Merseyside.

Barcelona plus a host of Liverpool's Premier League rivals are also interested in the fleet-footed talent, and while cash-strapped Barca feel confident that they have funds to make a deal happen, the Reds hold financial superiority and could now pull some strings.

Barcelona have also been interested in signing Diaz this summer, who Liverpool value in excess of £50m and are not actively looking to sell. Savvy negotiating could see a series of blocks slot into place for the Anfield side.

What Nico Williams would bring to Liverpool

One of the most alluring things about Spain's performance level at the ongoing European Championship has stemmed from their formidable wide partnership: Williams and precocious Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Yamal might carry the giddying potential of a generational talent, but Williams isn't half bad himself, having produced some masterful performances as his nation has stormed into the final four in Germany, disposing of the hosts in the quarter-finals with a last-gasp extra-time winner.

Praised by leading Spanish journalist Guillem Balague for "playing the best football of his career" over these past few weeks, Williams has been a sought-after prospect for some time now but the Athletic Bilbao star has now confirmed himself one of the most coveted options on the market.

Nico Williams: EURO 2024 Stats Matches played 4 Matches started 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion 92% Shots per game 2 Key passes per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 2.8 Ball recoveries per game 3.3 Duels won per game 4 Stats via Sofascore

Liverpool currently boast one of the Premier League's most electrifying wingers in the 27-year-old Diaz, but the Colombian has seen questions raised over his output after succeeding Sadio Mane on the left flank, notching only 37 goal contributions across 98 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Williams, conversely, clinched 27 goal contributions from only 37 matches for Bilbao last year, winning the Copa del Rey on the way.

He's only 21, already ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 20% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

The Spaniard has been described as a "pace demon" by football podcaster Adam Keys, but in truth, Williams is much, much more. He boasts myriad qualities to lift Slot's Liverpool team to the highest level, and none could benefit more than Darwin Nunez.

How Williams would benefit Darwin Nunez

Nunez is a conflicting figure at times but there's no denying the Uruguayan's staggering quality. He's influential and effective, with a multi-angled skill set and a tenacious approach to his football.

Signed from SL Benfica for a club-record £85m fee in the summer of 2022, the 25-year-old has scored 33 goals and assisted 17 more across 96 matches for Liverpool, heralded as an "agent of chaos" - relayed by writer Leanne Prescott - but proving to be far too profligate, missing a shocking 27 big chances in the Premier League last year despite only scoring 11 goals.

Williams could help in that regard, with his above-discussed creative prowess underlining his ability to drive into openings down the flank and provide Nunez with the requisite support to find and sustain a golden streak of offensive form.

The 6 foot 1 striker is creative himself, ranking among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions and the top 15% for progressive carries per 90, but he ultimately needs to prioritise the refinement of his shooting skills and Williams' playmaking presence could pay dividends in that particular quest.

Mohamed Salah is more than adept enough to serve the Uruguay star on the alternate flank, with no Premier League player creating more than his 22 big chances in the Premier League last season.

Diaz, however, only created five big chances despite playing in 37 matches. It's clear that making this signing would settle Liverpool's attacking equilibrium and establish a wonderful sense of balance to ensure that Nunez fires Liverpool's team into illustrious success.