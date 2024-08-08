Enzo Maresca is currently hard at work during pre-season, implementing a new style of play at Chelsea, which involves inverting one of the full-backs, playing with two advanced eights in the half spaces, and having high and wide touchline wingers to stretch play.

This system relies heavily on creating 1v1 opportunities for the wide men to create chances from beating their man and delivering crosses or cutbacks into the box, where the striker and number eights can attack.

Pre-season has shown the chance creation responsibility that is on the wingers, but so far, especially on that left side with Raheem Sterling and Mykhalio Mudryk, it has left a lot to be desired, with many Chelsea fans crying out for a left wing addition this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports earlier this week from Italy, Roma are leading the charge to sign winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus. They are ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Napoli and Inter in the pursuit.

Chiesa can play on both wings but fits the mould of a right-footed winger, which was briefed to be on Chelsea's wishlist earlier in the window.

Once proclaimed as a "world-class forward" by Jerry Mancini, the 26-year-old has struggled to re-capture his top form since a cruciate ligament tear, which kept him out for a total of 269 days back in 2022.

Chiesa made 37 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season, scoring ten goals, providing three assists, and totalling 2,512 minutes played.

Chiesa vs Nico Williams comparison

Now, of course, when comparing Chiesa to a player like Nico Williams - another Chelsea target - the context of form is needed. As mentioned with Chiesa struggling to re-capture his best form since his injury, Williams has been on fire this past year, oozing class and confidence.

The 22-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions for Atletic Bilbao last season, scoring eight goals, and providing a whopping 19 assists in 2,729 minutes played. This was his best campaign in terms of output at senior level, bettering his prior season by 12 G/A.

Chiesa vs Williams vs Sterling comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Chiesa Williams Sterling Goals 0.36 0.27 0.33 Assists 0.07 0.53 0.26 xG 0.26 0.24 0.30 xAG 0.25 0.23 0.20 Progressive Carries 4.55 5.67 5.45 Progressive Passes 2.87 2.62 3.55 Shots 2.84 2.46 2.29 Shots on Target 0.97 0.80 0.88 Key Passes 2.21 1.87 1.36 Shot-Creating Actions 4.80 4.80 3.86 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Chiesa brings a creative spark to his play, creating for himself and others. His 0.25 xAG (expected assists) per 90 paired with his 0.07 assists show he is creating more chances than are being converted, and this is a good sign for a club acquiring the player if they believe in their forwards/midfielders to finish those chances being created.

His shooting volume is higher than Williams and Sterling, showing his willingness to cut inside from the left on that right foot and get shots away, adding variation to his play.

But the ability to create for others is what would make Chiesa such a great fit for Chelsea's new striker Samu Omorodion, averaging 2.21 key passes per 90 and 4.80 shot-creating actions per 90. If Chiesa can continuously find Omorodion in the box, they are bound to form a deadly partnership and connect for many goals throughout the season.

Chiesa also ranks in the top 1% for crosses into the penalty area among wingers in the top five leagues, averaging 0.74 per 90, again the perfect recipe for their new striker's success due to his 2.75 aerials won per 90.

Since the signing of Omorodion, Chelsea will be looking to add extra crossing quality to the side, in order to get the best out of him, and the Juve outcast could offer just that.