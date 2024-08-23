West Ham United completed the £27m transfer of Niclas Fullkrug this month, but technical director Tim Steidten is already considering signing a rival for the German.

Fullkrug, 31, is a proven goalscorer and has excelled with both Borussia Dortmund and the German national team in recent years, but West Ham have a bleak record when it comes to centre-forward signings and Michail Antonio's twilit age seems to have called for further depth.

Having spent lucratively this summer, the Hammers have a strong squad, but dependent on outgoings, more than one deal could still be struck.

West Ham set for a frenzied finish

Julen Lopetegui has been backed to the hilt this summer, but with James Ward-Prowse mooted for an exit alongside struggling striker Danny Ings, a creative midfielder is being eyed to supply Fullkrug and a possible positional peer at No. 9.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are interested in signing Carlos Soler, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder available if his £20m price tag is met.

Soler, aged 27, has a potent attacking edge to his game and would be perfect to ensure the success of Fullkrug. On that note, he could also be the dream addition for Tammy Abraham, who is also on the Irons' radar.

Why West Ham should sign Tammy Abraham

According to Football Insider - as reported over the weekend - the English centre-forward is on West Ham's list and could be signed before next week's deadline, having been made available for €25m (£21m).

For Abraham, the 2023/24 campaign was met with despair. Injury struck on the final game of the previous term and he was ruled out for an extended period, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

Resultingly, the AS Roma striker only started two Serie A matches, scoring once and assisting once more. Following the club's €38m (£32m) deal for Artem Dovbyk, it might be time for the 11-cap England international to move on.

He's proven himself as a top-class finisher for Roma and Chelsea (as well as Aston Villa and Bristol City in the Championship) while winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues and playing a talismanic part in winning the Conference League for his current club.

Tammy Abraham: Career Stats Club Apps (starts) Goals Assists AS Roma 119 (86) 37 13 Chelsea 82 (51) 30 10 Bristol City 48 (42) 26 4 Aston Villa 40 (40) 26 3 Swansea City 39 (21) 8 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

To put it another way, Abraham has the skills and the pedigree to make a real impact at West Ham, having been praised as a "goal machine" in the past by former coach Stephen Elliott and been predicted to become "one of the best strikers in the world" by Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini after his arrival, scoring 27 goals across the 2021/22 campaign alone.

Moreover, he could be deadly with the likes of Lucas Paqueta and fellow target Soler threading passes through to him.

Soler might not be the most priceless of gems at PSG but he's a talented player with good technique, ranking among the top 12% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 19% for assists and the top 18% for passes attempted per 90, as per FBref.

His ball-playing skill will indeed be perfect for Abraham, whose athletic ability and pace allow him to dart through the lines, creating a new dimension to the West Ham attack that would keep opponents guessing.

To flip that, Abraham also averaged one key pass per game across his opening two top-flight terms in Italy, thus showcasing a creative side to his game that could allow Soler's own goalscoring ability to flower.

Should Steidten prove himself once again and move the cards to ensure the signings of these two players, West Ham could be in for a fruitful season indeed.