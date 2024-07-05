Tottenham have started the window with a bang, acquiring highly rated talent Archie Gray from Leeds United. But they aren't looking to stop there, with plenty of attacking targets being linked with the club.

Spurs will be looking to clinch Champions League football next season, having missed out by two points, and finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, in Ange Postecoglou's first year in charge.

Having already bolstered the midfield with Gray, it is likely Tottenham will see at least one forward signing come through the door this summer, either in the shape of a striker, or a dynamic and exciting winger.

Tottenham chasing exciting winger

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are continuing to watch Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams closely and could make a move for the Spaniard. Aston Villa are also said to be long-term admirers of Williams.

The reports state Williams has a £49m release clause in his contract, but his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block, as it seems Barcelona have been "scared off" due to the figures.

Williams is one of the shining stars at Euro 2024 currently, making three appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Spain has won four out of four games so far, and will face Germany on Friday in the quarter-finals.

How Williams would form a deadly duo with Son

Williams made 37 appearances in all competitions last season for Athletic Bilbao, scoring eight goals, and providing 19 assists. Helping Bilbao towards a fifth-place finish in La Liga, bettering their eighth-place finish from the season before.

Bilbao managed to score 14 more goals last season compared to the season prior, and Williams had a massive part to play in that, adding eight G/A to his La Liga numbers in the most recent campaign.

The 14 assists Williams managed last term was the most impressive feat of his game, showing his elite ability to create chances through a variety of skills, such as his ball carrying, 1v1 ability, and his crossing.

Williams excels in the ball-carrying metrics, averaging 5.69 progressive carries per 90, and 3.42 successful take-ons per 90, which both rank in the top 10% for wingers on the continent in this metric.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

His ability to receive the ball in 1v1 situations, beat his man and find himself in dangerous areas to either deliver the ball or get a shot off, is what makes him so sought after, as he can create chances for himself and others.

But once he gets into these areas, he is also a top-level crosser of the ball, averaging 6.08 crosses per 90, and making 0.87 crosses into the penalty box per 90, which ranks in the top 1% for wingers in this metric.

Son Heung-min could be the beneficiary of this move, getting a deadly striking partner back, just like his past partnership with Harry Kane. Whilst Son used to operate from the left, with Kane in the middle, this could see a similar partnership struck, but with Son in the central zones, and Williams off the left.

The Spanish star's ability to take the creative burden away from Son, would allow him to operate even more in and around the box, getting more shots off, and showcasing that extremely clinical nature of his, producing a goals - xG of +0.15.

One thing is for sure, as Zach Lowy said, Nico Williams "is going to be one of the most coveted wingers in the transfer market this summer".