Arsenal's fanbase are in uproar. Why? Well, the lack of an addition to the Gunners' forward line this summer has been perplexing considering their activity.

Bukayo Saka played far too many minutes last season but Emile Smith Rowe has left for Fulham, Fabio Vieira has danced off on his merry way back to Porto and Eddie Nketiah is all set to join Crystal Palace before the 11pm deadline.

Factor in Gabriel Jesus' recent injury (yes, another one) and Mikel Arteta's side looks rather light on attacking numbers.

Nico Williams is reportedly a player Arsenal "love" but he has been intent on staying at Athletic Bilbao. Benjamin Sesko has also decided to stay put after early summer links to Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling has also been on the agenda for the north Londoners in the last hours of the window...

Arsenal's late transfer activity

Sterling has been alienated from the Chelsea squad by new boss Enzo Maresca and as a result, has been linked with a late move to across London for a reunion with Arteta.

However, with the hours ticking by, it looks increasingly likely he'll be staying put at Stamford Bridge.

So, are there any moves Arsenal could complete? Well, it's once again unlikely but Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly attracted their interest on Deadline Day.

Football Transfers reported on Friday that Chelsea and Arsenal have both been monitoring his situation at Goodison Park and "pursue a late move" for a player valued at around £40m per reports earlier this summer.

Imagine him and Sterling

It's unlikely Arsenal sign both of these players, if either of them, but they would certainly provide the squad with added depth that's rather crucial following the departure of Smith Rowe and the pending exit of Nketiah.

Sterling, of course, would be the more exciting addition. His previous spell working under Arteta at Manchester City appeals to the club and he's been one of the most consistent forward players in the Premier League over the years, racking up a serious set of numbers at the Etihad.

As for Calvert-Lewin, it's safe to say his addition would be met with scepticism. He has worked himself back to full fitness in 2024 but his record in front of goal leaves plenty to be desired.

Besides the 2020/21 campaign, where he scored 21 goals for the Toffees, he has struggled. The £100k-per-week striker only found the net on seven occasions in 32 league outings.

Still, with Arsenal only requiring backup to the likes of Havertz and Jesus, perhaps he'd do the job.

You only have to imagine how he'd fare with a player like Sterling too, a renowned dribbler and creator of mayhem down the flanks.

Ranking within the top 14% of positionally similar players in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and the best 12% for through balls, this is a striker's dream, one that Calvert-Lewin or any Arsenal striker would thrive next to.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The Everton man may not score many goals but he'd serve as a wonderful focal point for the likes of Sterling, Saka and Co. Said to possess a "leap like Cristiano Ronaldo" by Richarlison, he sits inside the top 7% of strikers in Europe for aerials won per 90 minutes. To put that into context, Kai Havertz - a player of a similar profile - ranks in the best 19% for this metric.

While this would have been an underwhelming signing earlier in the window, adding depth at this stage of the window is important and seemingly, anyone will do.