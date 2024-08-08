West Ham have only managed one win in their opening four pre-season fixtures, as they attempt to apply Julen Lopetegui's new possession-based style of football in time for the Premier League campaign kick-off.

The Hammers have conceded eight goals in those four fixtures, conceding three goals to both Wolves and Crystal Palace. However, they could be set for more defensive reinforcements, even after the signing of Max Kilman.

Both right and left full-backs have been linked with moves to West Ham, the most prominent being Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, but those talks seem to have gone stale currently.

West Ham's hunt for a new full-back

According to reports from UOL, via Sport Witness, West Ham are interested in Monaco left-back, Caio Henrique, with the player having been subject to enquiries in recent weeks.

The report also states Nottingham Forest hold an interest in the 27-year-old full-back, but both the Hammers and Forest are yet to make any offers, with both "simply monitoring" the situation of the Brazilian.

Henrique made nine appearances for Monaco last campaign, coming off the back of a cruciate ligament tear which kept him out for 212 days, still managing five assists in 625 minutes for the French outfit.

Henrique and Summerville linkup

One of West Ham's most exciting signings this summer is former Leeds winger and Championship POTY, Crysencio Summerville. Joining off the back of a stellar campaign, where the 22-year-old made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, providing ten assists, and totalling 3,892 minutes.

Of course, to get the best out of Summerville, the supporting cast will have to be up to scratch, and the current partner on his left flank would be Emerson, who is coming off the back of his best season at the club, scoring one goal, providing two assists, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 47 appearances.

Henrique vs Emerson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Henrique Emerson Assists 0.72 0.05 Progressive Carries 2.32 1.69 Progressive Passes 4.78 3.58 Passes Attempted 67.2 50.0 Shot-Creating Actions 3.62 2.12 Tackles 1.88 3.04 Interceptions 0.87 1.19 Blocks 1.16 1.35 Stats taken from FBref

In comparison to Emerson, Henrique provides that extra quality going forwards, ranking in the top 1% for assists from left full-back in the top five European leagues, with 0.72 per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

The 27-year-old also offers that extra progressive passing, which would allow Summerville to get on the ball more often in advanced areas.

Emerson does bring better defensive numbers to the table though, averaging 3.04 tackles per 90, 1.19 interceptions per 90, and 1.35 blocks per 90, all ranking better than Henrique's metrics. Having said that, owning both these offensive defenders would allow for great rotation, and options for Lopetegui based on opposition quality.

Henrique's arrival would be perfect for Summerville, and could create one of the most devastating and attacking left-hand sides in the league.

Summerville's 6.02 shot-creating actions per 90, mixed with the 3.62 shot-creating actions per 90 of Henrique, could provide the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and new signing Niclas Füllkrug with a whole host of chances.