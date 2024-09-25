It hasn't come together for West Ham United under Julen Lopetegui. The atmosphere hasn't quite turned toxic but there's an undeniable sourness about the London Stadium right now, with limp performances yielding poor results.

This evening, the Irons have a chance to turn such concerns around, though will find a tough test against Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who won the trophy last year, swept West Ham aside in the quarter-final with a 5-1 thrashing, though Klopp is now going and Arne Slot's side have already lost against Nottingham Forest on home soil this year.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 53 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 6. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

Liverpool are not infallible, and Lopetegui has a ferocious frontline that could hurt the hosts. Jarrod Bowen is invariably effective up front, while Mohammed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville offer pace and electric quality to swarm and overpower their opponents' wide zones.

West Ham team news

West Ham enforced a host of changes for the second-round Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth at the end of August, and you can expect Lopetegui to do the same after the battering handed by Chelsea on Saturday.

Niclas Füllkrug will be assessed after a period of injury - the £27m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, aged 31, has yet to score for the Irons and has missed the past two top-flight fixtures with an Achilles injury.

But that aside, there are options aplenty for the club's Spanish head coach to pick from. Expect some of the most infrequent starting members to receive the nod.

West Ham's last game against Liverpool

Let's be candid - it's going to be a tough one. Liverpool might have been beaten on home turf already this season but have looked pretty devastating for the most part, with the squad slotting into their new way of life.

West Ham: Recent Results vs Liverpool Date Competition Venue Result 27/04/24 Premier League London Stadium 2-2 draw 20/12/23 Carabao Cup Anfield 5-1 loss 24/09/23 Premier League Anfield 3-1 loss 26/04/23 Premier League London Stadium 2-1 loss 19/08/22 Premier League Anfield 1-0 loss

West Ham have not defeated Liverpool in any competition since a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Premier League in 2021, one of the Reds' two defeats in a season that saw them miss out against Manchester City to the title by a single point - again.

But last time out, David Moyes' Irons halted a five-match losing streak against the forthcoming opposition, effectively ending Liverpool's fading hopes of winning the league with a hard-fought 2-2 draw that saw Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp come to a fractious blow.

There were many impressive performances, with Moyes hailing West Ham's "incredible" performance. There was one player who put in a storming display. He must be unleashed alongside Jean-Clair Todibo, who joined this summer.

Who Lopetegui should unleash against Liverpool

Todibo started against Bournemouth in the previous round but that stands as the sole starting berth that the Frenchman has been awarded since moving from OGC Nice on a loan deal that has a purchase option of around £35m.

He struggled to influence the game and was withdrawn by Lopetegui at half-time. Todibo, 24, has not played since, but with West Ham's defence struggling, this is the time for him to be unleashed and prove that he can become a starring member. But he would do well to find a reliable anchoring midfielder in front of him to help against the Reds' attacking tidal wave.

Indeed, Edson Alvarez could be key on Wednesday evening. Todibo's ball-playing quality could ensure the Mexican midfielder, who is so tough and authoritative in the tackle and duel, refinds his feet after flattering to deceive against Chelsea on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez: Match Stats vs Liverpool (27/04/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 58 Shots (on target) 0 (0) Accurate passes 29/35 (83%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) Tackles 4 Interceptions 3 Clearances 4 Total duels (won) 14 (7) Stats via Sofascore

Alvarez was awarded an 8/10 match rating by Hammers site Claret & Hugh after his last effort against Liverpool, with the publication writing: 'Made same crucial blocks and interceptions one of which started the move which led to the first goal. Slow to close down for the Liverpool equaliser but otherwise back to his best.'

It was an excellent display, and one that saw Luis Diaz and Salah thwarted in their efforts to score and send Liverpool back into title contention.

That kind of relentless duel output will determine West Ham's success in the midfield battle. Liverpool are purring with a partnership of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in the Premier League but there's a high chance that both could be rested for this one, and West Ham must capitalise.

Alvarez also won ten duels against the Cherries in August, and if he can bring that kind of iron-clad energy to this one, he might just prove to silence Diaz and Salah again.

The 6 foot 1 titan ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 14% for interceptions, the top 2% for blocks and the top 5% for clearances per 90. It's evident that, when at his best, he is one of the most robust and active defensive midfielders in the game, and this could be vital in ensuring that Todibo succeeds.

Liverpool will present a tough test indeed, but if West Ham can battle and match the physicality of the Anfield side, there's a good chance that they can inflict some damage. Remember, a draw at 90 minutes will take the match to spot-kicks...