Aston Villa have made some solid signings this summer so far as Unai Emery aims to replicate their stunning fourth place finish in the Premier League from last term.

With Champions League football gracing Villa Park next season, it is clear that the Spaniard is trying to build a squad who are capable of fighting on all fronts, as there were certain areas which lacked depth throughout 2023/24, notably his attacking department.

Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran were the only two recognised senior strikers that Emery had in his first-team squad, but it looks as though the Colombian is set for a move away this summer.

West Ham United have reportedly not lost hope with a move for the attacker and could make another offer for Duran, who is keen on leaving Villa this summer.

Might this tempt Emery into a move for another centre-forward in the next few weeks?

Aston Villa could sign former Man City striker this summer

In May, Football Insider reported that Monchi was eyeing a swoop for then Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who was due to leave the club when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Fast-forward a couple of months and the Nigerian is now a free agent, which could perhaps tempt Emery into making a move for the former Manchester City striker.

According to reports, links to the player have resurfaced in recent days as the manager seeks to further bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

It would be a logical signing, especially considering he would cost the club nothing with regard to a transfer fee, plus he could form a wonderful partnership with another player who has been linked of late – Nico Williams.

The latest on Nico Williams to Aston Villa

According to TEAMtalk last week, Villa have reportedly held talks with his representatives over a potential move to the Premier League, but the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona are also showing plenty of interest in signing the Euro 2024 sensation.

If he were to join, Villa would have to trigger his release clause, which currently stands at €55m (£46m), a fee that the club could afford, but may have to sell a few players.

If the 52-year-old could convince his compatriot to swap Bilbao for the bright lights of the Midlands, Villa would be signing a player who still has plenty of developing to do but has shown he can make a difference if given regular game time.

Aston Villa's summer transfer signings so far Player Club signed from Lewis Dobbin Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Ross Barkley Luton Town Cameron Archer Sheffield United Jadon Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Via Transfermarkt

Combining his talents plus Iheanacho’s skill in front of goal could be a winning partnership for Emery next season, reducing the pressure placed on Watkins in front of goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s season in numbers

The Nigerian striker certainly endured a rather Jekyll and Hyde 2023/24 campaign for the Foxes. Between August and January, he scored five Championship goals, plus registering an effort in the EFL Cup, chipping in with two assists also.

Hardly prolific, but his five goals in six second-tier matches showed exactly how dangerous he can be when given opportunities in the starting XI.

He was called up to the Nigeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January, featuring twice as the Super Eagles lost the final to the Ivory Coast, but his return to club football proved to be a nightmare.

Indeed, he made only five appearances upon his return until the end of the season, scoring zero goals and grabbing just one assist, looking like a shadow of his former self.

Despite starting only ten league matches last term, the 27-year-old averaged a goal every 187 minutes, created three big chances, succeeded with 0.6 dribbles per game – a success rate of 58% - and finished the season with an 87% pass success rate.

These are decent statistics considering how few chances he was given in the starting XI, and they would no doubt have been higher if Enzo Maresca had placed his trust in the striker once he returned from international duty.

Gary Lineker previously dubbed the player as “clinical”, something he has certainly been in years gone by.

Imagine Williams and Iheanacho at Aston Villa

Williams enjoyed a wonderful season for Athletic Bilbao, helping the club win their first major honour since 1984 as they claimed the Copa del Rey.

Across 31 La Liga matches, the Spaniard registered 11 assists, created ten big chances and averaged 1.5 key passes per game.

The winger also succeeded with 2.8 dribbles per game in the top flight last term, proving how dangerous he can be on the left wing.

When compared to his positional peers in Europe's top five leagues, Williams ranks in the top 7% for progressive carries (5.69), the top 6% for successful take-ons (3.42) and the top 2% for assists (0.44) per 90, yet more evidence of how good he is in the final third.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

These attributes could be a dream for Iheanacho, who would thrive alongside the Euro 2024 winner should they both make the move to Villa Park this summer.

The 6 foot 1 centre-forward might not have had the best season of his career last term, but considering he is still only 27, there is still a few good years left in him at the very top level.

Adding some depth to his forward area is surely one of Emery’s main priorities this summer, especially if Duran does leave the club.

On a free transfer, there might not be any more realistic signings than Iheanacho. Given his experience in the Premier League, plus the fact he will be available for nothing. The Spaniard must make this signing sooner rather than later, otherwise another club could swoop in.