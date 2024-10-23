Sunderland will aim to stay at the top of the Championship table after this midweek's latest instalment of second-tier fixtures, with the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United all aiming to leapfrog the Black Cats to first place in the division.

Regis Le Bris' men don't have the easiest clash on the horizon, when focusing solely on their own mission at hand, with a trip down to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town up next.

The Hatters have struggled to adapt back to the second tier since relegation, having lost five of their opening ten games in the unforgiving league, but did pick up a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over local rivals Watford last time out.

Still, Le Bris will be confident that his troops can pick up their eighth win of the campaign on their travels, especially if Wilson Isidor shows off his blistering pace once more.

Isidor's performances this season

The Zenit St. Petersburg loanee has been a breath of fresh air at the Stadium of Light since his late entry to the building towards the back end of the summer transfer window, with the Frenchman giving Sunderland a much-needed sharp shooter up top.

Isidor is now onto three goals from seven Championship games, with the new Black Cats number 18 actually only starting in four of these clashes, but he will likely get the nod to start at Luton after scoring this fantastic breakaway strike against Hull last match to hand his side a narrow 1-0 win.

Amazingly, the 24-year-old only amassed nine touches of the ball at the MKM Stadium away from this crucial goal, but managed to come up trumps all the same with a rampaging dart forward and a delicate finish past Ivor Pandur to match.

There will be a temptation on Le Bris' end to potentially try out Isidor down the flanks in contests to follow, to see if the Frenchman's relentless energy bursting forward could give his side more of an edge down the channels, with the Zenit loanee playing down the left wing 22 times when shining for ex-employers Lokomotiv Moscow.

Such an alteration might well happen for tonight's clash at Kenilworth Road, with the potential for this new striker on the Sunderland books to finally get a chance to impress from the get-go in a reshuffled front three.

The striker who could start vs Luton

That aforementioned centre-forward is Aaron Connolly, who Sunderland managed to pick up on a free transfer late last month, after he had previously lined up for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Hull City among other clubs.

This deal could prove to be a stroke of genius if Le Bris can get his new Irish recruit firing on all cylinders again soon, having impressed in patches last season playing for the Tigers.

Connolly's Championship numbers last season (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Connolly Games played 28 Games started 13 Goals scored 8 Assists 0 Shots* 1.5 Scoring frequency 152 mins Big chances missed 7 Stats by Sofascore

The 24-year-old would help himself to a respectable eight goals from 28 games leading the line for Hull last campaign in the league, with these strikes coming from very limited starts too as can be seen scanning the table above, with then Hull boss Liam Rosenior labelling the former Republic of Ireland international as "top level" on his day.

His career hasn't always been a smooth ride, with Connolly let go of by his boyhood employers Brighton in 2023 after failing to set the world alight on the South Coast, but he will hope he can find a permanent home to call his own in the Black Cats down the line.

With Le Bris already getting so much more out of the likes of Romaine Mundle from the Sunderland hot seat, after they were once left to the wayside, Connolly could be the next talent to come into his own under the ex-Lorient boss, starting against Luton tonight.

If everything clicks, the Irishman and Isidor could well strike up a devastating duo in attack.