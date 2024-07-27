If there is one area that Manchester United heavily tipped to recruit in during the 2024 summer transfer window, it is at centre-back. Injury issues hampered the Red Devils at times last season, and the centre of defence was one area that was hit particularly badly throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Two United defenders have left this summer. Raphael Varane departed the club upon the expiration of his contract, which was confirmed before the end of last season. Academy graduate Willy Kambwala also left Old Trafford on a permanent deal, joining Spanish side Villarreal in a deal worth £9.6m, although United do have a buy-back clause.

To replace those two departed defenders, United signed one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders, Leny Yoro, from Lille. The 18-year-old Frenchman cost the Red Devils £52m with £6.73m in add-ons and joined on a five-year deal. United beat off competition from Real Madrid to secure his signature.

Aside from Yoro, the Red Devils have been linked with other centre-back signings, most notably Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite. However, there have recently been reports of another defender who Erik ten Hag’s side are targeting to bolster his options at the back.

Man Utd target Premier League defender

The player in question here is Chelsea academy graduate centre-back Trevoh Chalobah. The 25-year-old is not currently in favour at Stamford Bridge, under new manager Enzo Maresca, and could depart the club this summer as a result.

According to a report from Pete O'Rourke, transfer correspondent for Football Insider, the Red Devils have 'joined multiple Premier League clubs in the race' to sign the Englishman this summer, with O’Rourke confirming that the defender will definitely leave Stamford Bridge this summer. This comes after he was left out of their squad to tour the USA this preseason.

O’Rourke’s report does not name any other Premier League clubs who want to sign Chalobah this summer. However, he did state that there are 'clubs across the Premier League' who are considering signing the defender, although it could be a risk given his injury issues in the past.

The Red Devils are 'keeping tabs' on the Chelsea defender with his versatility at the back being seen as a 'valuable asset' by the Old Trafford recruitment team, as the report states. A price for Chalobah has seemingly been set at around around £30m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Why Chalobah would be a good signing

Sadly, the Blues defender suffered from injury issues last term that kept him out for a whopping 32 games. His main problem was a thigh issue, through which he missed 26 games and 162 games in total.

With that in mind, Chalobah played only 17 times in all competitions, which included just 13 games in the Premier League. Towards the back end of the season under former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, he became a key player. The 25-year-old started ten games in the top flight once he returned from injury.

Should the Red Devils sign Chalobah this summer, he could prove to be a perfect player to play next to Yoro at the heart of United’s defence. He is a very versatile player and could slot in at right-back, tucking inside when United have the ball and playing at right centre-back, with Yoro to his left.

The Chelsea number 14 could also play left centre-back next to Yoro, which would allow Lisandro Martinez to rest and reduce the risk of an injury to the Argentine. He is an incredibly versatile player, and could also slot in at the base of United’s midfield, as he has done in the past for Chelsea.

Chalobah games by position for Chelsea Position Games Minutes Centre back 58 4.558 Right back 12 981 Defensive midfield 2 68 Stats from Transfermarkt

One of the benefits of signing Chalobah this summer is the fact he would likely not be on much money each week. According to Capology, the 25-year-old currently earns just £50k per week. Whilst United may well give him a pay rise, he would not demand the hefty wages United have given out to some players in recent seasons,

United could be adding a William Saliba-like player if they bring the Chelsea defender to Old Trafford this summer. According to FBref, the pair are similar players, which is certainly reflected in some of their stats.

Defensively, several of Chalobah’s numbers actually exceed those of the Arsenal defender. He averaged 2.26 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, compared to Saliba’s 1.84. The Chelsea man also averaged more clearances with 4.81 compared to the Frenchman’s 2.13. However, the Arsenal centre-back does have a better aerial duel win rate, with 59.5% compared to Chalobah’s 46.3%, and more ball recoveries with 5.61 compared to Chalobah’s 4.34.

In terms of when his side are in possession of the ball, the 25-year-old is very comfortable on the ball, and averages more progressive carries each game than Saliba. Chalobah averages 0.47 progressive carries, with the Frenchman slightly fewer at 0.42. However, Saliba does average more carries, with 52.4 compared to the Chelsea defender’s 44.8 per 90 minutes.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Where Saliba does trump Chalobah is in his progressive passing. The Frenchman averages an impressive 4.13 progressive passes per 90, and 4.61 passes into the final third. In comparison, the Chelsea academy graduate averages almost half of that. In each game, he plays 2.92 progressive passes and 2.83 final third passes.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Chalobah could well be a smart piece of business for the Red Devils this summer. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him as a “monster”, and that is certainly reflected in his FBref stats from last season.

Whilst it could well be a risk to add someone with a poor injury record to their squad, United would be adding a versatile player who could thrive next to Yoro and allow tactical flexibility for Ten Hag.