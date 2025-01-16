Nottingham Forest demonstrated earlier this week that they are more than capable of competing with some of the very best sides in the Premier League, holding top-of-the-table Liverpool to a 1-1.

The result was the second time in which they had taken points off Arne Slot’s side in 2024/25, with a number of the additions made by the hierarchy starring under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Centre-back Murillo produced yet another masterclass at the back, making 18 clearances - the most in an English top-flight match since 2022, highlighting his importance to the Reds’ impressive backline.

Chris Wood caught the eye, as he has done for the majority of the season, scoring his 13th league goal of the campaign, putting Nuno’s men ahead in the early stages of the encounter.

The New Zealand international could be aided in his attempts in the final third after January, with the club targeting one player to improve the options at the City Ground this month.

Nottingham Forest plot move for midfield sensation

According to journalist Guilherme Ramos, Forest are constantly monitoring the progress of Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios ahead of a potential move.

The 24-year-old, who has made over appearances for the Brazilian side, could follow in the footsteps of current first-team member Danilo, who moved to the East Midlands from the same club in 2023.

The journalist confirmed that the Colombian has given the green light to a move to join the Reds this month, with his skill set suiting that of the Premier League.

It’s unclear how much any deal would cost owner Evangelos Marinakis, but it would be another signal of his intent to help the club reach European football under his guidance.

Any move would allow Rios to form a potentially deadly partnership with one player currently at the club, further boosting their chances of an unlikely title push in the next few months.

Why Rios could star with Anderson in Nottingham Forest’s midfield

Elliot Anderson joined Forest in a £35m deal from fellow top-flight side Newcastle United in the summer, with many fans questioning the size of the price tag upon his move.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

However, the England U21 international has wasted no time in impressing in Nottingham, cementing his place at the heart of the squad alongside the likes of Ryan Yates and Morgan Gibbs-White.

This campaign has undoubtedly been his best in the Premier League, producing countless impressive stats that have allowed for the Reds’ current top-four standing.

Anderson has registered an average of 8.7 duels won and 2.4 tackles won per 90, allowing him to be the perfect ball-winning option at the heart of the midfield.

Such figures could see him strike up a perfect partnership with Rios should he move to Trentside this month, with Anderson’s superb ability to regain possession allowing the Colombian to star with the ball at his feet.

The midfielder, who’s previously been dubbed as a “ball-carrying machine” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has registered 1.1 dribbles per 90 in the Brazilian Serie A during 2024 - a figure that could be perfect in transition for Nuno’s men.

Richard Rios' stats for Palmeiras in 2024 Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 24 Goals & assists 7 Pass accuracy 82% Progressive passes 5.3 Progressive carries 1.4 Tackles won 3.1 Successful dribbles 1.1 Long passes completed 2.4 Stats via FBref

He’s also achieved an average of 2.4 accurate long balls per 90 with an 82% pass accuracy, having the skill set to find the likes of Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi to aid them on the counter attack.

Whilst no fee has been touted over a potential move for the Palmeiras star, it’s clear from his figures and play style that he would be a superb addition to the current squad, adding another dimension to the already impressive squad.

Such talents could be perfect for a dynamic alongside the former Newcastle youngster, with the duo able to work together to maintain Forest’s unimaginable start to the season.