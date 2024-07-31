Glasgow Rangers are just a matter of days away from kicking off their 2024/25 campaign in the Scottish Premiership as they travel away from Ibrox to take on Hearts on Saturday.

The Light Blues capped off a slightly concerning pre-season schedule with a 4-4 draw against German side Union Berlin, which was the only match they did not lose.

Philippe Clement's side lost to Ajax, Manchester United, and Birmingham before that draw with Union, and they conceded ten goals across those four matches.

There is no need to panic yet, though, as there is still a month or so left before the summer transfer window officially slams shut, which means that the Gers could yet make further additions to the squad.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen has already swooped for Jefte, Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Liam Kelly, Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, and Clinton Nsiala.

The Gers are reportedly looking to make more signings to add quality to the group, as Rangers attempt to end a run of three seasons without winning the Premiership title ahead of their local rivals.

Rangers interested in Premier League starlet

According to TEAMtalk, the Scottish giants have identified Manchester United central midfielder Hannibal Mejbri as a target to come in and bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The report claims that the two teams are in talks over a potential deal to take the Tunisia international to Ibrox before the end of the summer transfer window.

It states that the Gers are keen to sign the young midfield whiz on a season-long loan with the option to make it permanent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the outlet adds that Manchester United would like to cash in on him permanently this summer, rather than sanctioning an initial loan and running the risk of him returning to Old Trafford next year.

The report claims that talks between the two clubs have been 'positive' but it remains to be seen whether or not the Light Blues can get a deal over the line for the Red Devils youngster.

TEAMtalk also reveals that the Premier League giants, managed by Erik ten Hag, are looking for a fee of £7m to part ways with the midfielder on a permanent basis, but the Gers are 'unlikely' to go that high.

It suggests that both teams will need to find a compromise in order for a deal to be agreed over the coming days or weeks and this is one Rangers should be working hard to get done, as he could be an exciting partner for Barron in midfield.

What Connor Barron could bring to Rangers

The Gers swooped to sign the 21-year-old ace from Premiership rivals Aberdeen after his contract expired at the end of May and he appears to be a promising addition to the group.

Barron is a proven Premiership performer who can step into the squad and make an immediate impact on the pitch, due to his experience in the division last season with his former club.

He is an energetic and combative midfield ace who looks to buzz around the pitch to win possession back for his side by breaking up opposition attacks.

23/24 Premiership Connor Barron John Lundstram Appearances 29 34 Assists 3 5 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.6 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 1.0 Ground duel success rate 53% 49% Aerial duel success rate 68% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Barron could come in and offer a stronger presence at the base of the midfield then John Lundstram, who left as a free agent at the end of last season.

The Scottish dynamo dominated opposition players in physical battles, on the deck and in the air, as shown by those statistics, and this means that the ex-Dons star could be a dominant force in the middle of the park for Rangers.

In the pre-season clash with Manchester United this summer, the young gem offered a glimpse at his defensive quality with four tackles, one interception, and four of seven duels won against the Premier League side.

If he can translate that form over to the 2024/25 campaign then Clement could have a fantastic defensive midfielder to play alongside someone with the potential to offer more in possession, which is where Hannibal could come in as a dream partner for Barron.

Why Rangers should sign Hannibal Mejbri

The Gers should swoop to sign the Tunisia international as he could provide attacking quality to complement Barron's defensive excellence in midfield.

Hannibal endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign with a lack of first-team minutes across the season for Manchester United and Sevilla, playing just 11 games in the Premier League and LaLiga combined.

In the 2022/23 season, though, the 21-year-old dynamo spent the year on loan at Birmingham in the Championship and caught the eye with his displays.

Hannibal vs midfielders 22/23 Championship Per 90 Percentile rank Assists 0.23 Top 7% Expected Assisted Goals 0.18 Top 10% Shot-creating actions 3.14 Top 24% Tackles 2.31 Top 27% Interceptions 1.20 Top 25% Blocks 1.20 Top 44% Stats via FBRef

As you can see in the table above, Hannibal provided a fantastic box-to-box presence in midfield for Birmingham with his contributions at both ends of the pitch.

The top three statistics speak to his attacking quality and creativity. He looks to burst forward to make things happen at the top end of the pitch by creating high-quality chances for his teammates.

U23 scout Antonio Mango once claimed that the £7m-rated ace can "unlock defenders" in the blink of an eye and his statistics from his

time in the second tier in England back that up.

The French-born starlet also showcased his attacking intent at youth level for Manchester United with a return of six goals and 17 assists in 41 appearances for their U23 team, and one goal and three assists in 15 outings for the U15s.

Overall, Hannibal could be the perfect signing to come in and partner Barron as he is a forward-thinking midfield star who can use his quality on the ball to create for his teammates and perfectly complement the Scottish brute's defensive excellence.