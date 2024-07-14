Glasgow Rangers kick off the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign next month as they travel away from Ibrox on the opening day.

Philippe Clement's side have already started their pre-season preparations for the new season and were beaten 2-1 by Ajax on Saturday, with Tom Lawrence scoring an impressive free-kick for Rangers.

Whilst the Light Blues have friendlies to prepare for and play over the next few weeks ahead of the first league game, head of recruitment Nils Koppen will be focused on his work off the pitch.

The Belgian chief has already been busy throughout the summer transfer window so far in an attempt to build a squad that can win the Premiership title next term.

Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, and Mohammed Diomande have all been brought in on permanent deals, whilst Oscar Cortes has signed on loan with an obligation for the move to become permanent next year.

Koppen and Clement may not be done there, though, as they are reportedly eyeing up a move for a new midfielder to bolster the squad this month.

Rangers make approach for title-winning star

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Scottish giants have made contact with BSC Young Boys central midfielder Chiekh Niasse.

The reporter claims that the Light Blues have approached the Swiss Super League outfit to gather information on the defensive ace as they pursue a swoop for his services.

This shows that the Gers have a good level of interest in the midfield battler as they have decided to act upon it by making contact with the Switzerland-based side.

However, Longari does not reveal whether or not Young Boys are willing to cash in on their star midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as they may want to keep hold of him throughout the summer window, or how much he would potentially cost.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether a deal for Niasse is possible or likely for the Light Blues as they plot further additions to their midfield after the signings of Barron and Diomande.

Koppen had already secured a permanent deal for Diomande after his loan spell at Ibrox during the second half of last season, whilst Barron was snapped up from Aberdeen after his contract with the Premiership side expired at the end of May.

Niasse could now be brought in as a dream partner for the Scottish midfielder in the middle of the park for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

Connor Barron's Premiership form last season

The energetic gem arrives at Ibrox with a proven track record in the Premiership thanks to his experiences with Aberdeen at first-team level last season.

He showcased his ability to perform at a high level in the division, despite his inexperience and age, and could now hit the ground running with the Light Blues as a result of that.

The 21-year-old dynamo played in 29 of their 38 league matches during the 2023/24 campaign, after featuring in 17 games the previous term, and caught the eye with his hard-working performances.

23/24 Premiership Connor Barron John Lundstram Appearances 29 34 Assists 3 5 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.6 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 1.0 Ground duel success rate 53% 49% Aerial duel success rate 68% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, his displays for the Dons were outstanding, from a defensive perspective, in comparison to former Rangers midfielder Lundstram.

These statistics suggest that Barron could come in as a fantastic replacement for the English dud, who has since signed for Trabzonspor on a free transfer, due to his fantastic qualities out of possession.

The Scotland U21 international is a combative and tenacious midfielder who, as shown in the stats above, has the physicality and positioning to dominate opposition players in duels on the floor and in the air.

He was also dribbled past fewer times than Lundstram despite making more tackles and interceptions per game, which shows that the new Gers signing is much harder for opposition players to get past in midfield.

Of course, though, it is now down to the Scottish prospect to prove that he can carry that form over to his time at Ibrox and hit the ground running in Glasgow over the coming months.

Why Chiekh Niasse would be a dream partner for Connor Barron

The 24-year-old brute could be a fantastic signing to partner Barron at the base of the Rangers midfield due to his towering presence and imperious defensive attributes.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Niasse is an imposing figure in the middle of the park and could provide the Gers with a boost from set-pieces, defensively and offensively, by using his frame and physicality to make first contact from balls into either box.

His form for Young Boys over the last two seasons in the Swiss Super League also suggests that he has the defensive and physical qualities to be a monstrous player alongside the Scotland youth international.

23/24 Super League Chiekh Niasse Appearances 30 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.1 Ball recoveries per game 4.9 Dribbled past per game 0.8 Ground duel success rate 57% Aerial duel success rate 51% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Niasse won the majority of his duels, on the deck and in the air, in midfield last season as he dominated opposition players from a physical perspective.

The impressive ace also made seven tackles, interceptions, and recoveries per game on average, which illustrates how often he won possession back for his team.

In the 2022/23 league campaign, the £9.4k-per-week midfield bruiser made 3.6 tackles and interceptions combined per game and won 59% of his duels across 26 appearances for Young Boys.

His statistics over the last two seasons for the Swiss side suggest that he has the defensive quality to consistently break up attacks at an efficient rate.

This is why Niasse could be a dream partner for Barron as they both have the physical and defensive attributes to form a monstrous pairing for Rangers next season, as they could combine to dominate the midfield and provide the attackers with a solid platform to build from.