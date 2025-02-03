Everton are currently enjoying a mini-revival under David Moyes with the ship now firmly back on course after the end of Sean Dyche's reign turned sour.

Indeed, the Scotsman has overseen three Premier League wins since returning to the Goodison Park hot seat, with the last of that trio of victories seeing the Toffees comprehensively beat Leicester City 4-0 to push the Foxes further into their own relegation pit.

Everton are looking up the table in contrast, but that doesn't mean the incomings through the door will slow down this transfer deadline day, with this new attacking target now touted to make the switch to Merseyside.

Everton interested in Serie A forward

As per the Guardian's Ed Aarons via his X account, the revitalised Toffees are interested in picking up Juventus attacker Timothy Weah before the window officially closes for action.

Everton aren't alone in their interest, however, with Fulham and RB Leipzig also keen on landing the American forward, but the Old Lady are unlikely at this point to sanction his exit.

Of course, with how unpredictable the window can be at the death, this last bit of news could suddenly change as Moyes attempts to make as many last-gasp buys he can to strengthen his resurgent side.

What Weah could offer Everton

If Weah were to enter the building, he would no doubt boost a newly confident attack, with Iliman Ndiaye causing defences all sorts of bother on the left flank, whilst Beto has finally sparked into life donning an Everton top under the fresh ideas of Moyes.

Before looking into what Weah could add to a buoyed-on Everton attack, Beto has managed to breathe life back into his playing days at Goodison Park recently.

Last time out saw the inspired number 14 bag a blistering brace to really announce himself to the Premier League, with plenty more strikes hopefully coming his way as he grows more confident in front of goal.

With Ndiaye also in amongst the goals, the once wasteful attack under Dyche now looks to be firing on all cylinders, with Weah potentially being thrown into the mix to raise the entertainment levels up another notch.

The right wing spot is up for grabs for Weah to take too, with Jesper Lindstrom struggling to get on the same wavelength as the other attackers versus Leicester, as zero successful dribbles plagued him come full-time.

Weah (24/25) vs Lindstrom & Harrison Stat Weah Lindstrom Harrison Games played 15 19 19 Goals scored 5 0 0 Assists 2 0 0 Shots per game 0.9 1.4 0.8 Big chances missed 0 3 3 Big chances created 3 5 3 Ball recoveries per game 1.8 2.5 2.1 Duels won per game 2.7 2.6 2.5 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, neither Lindstrom nor Harrison have even mustered up a single goal contribution for the Toffees this season in the league.

Whereas, Weah - despite only starting nine times for the Turin titans in Serie A - has a hefty seven goal contributions next to his name, with Beto licking his lips at the idea of playing alongside the tricky winger who will no doubt be keen to supply him with countless openings.

He will also make Everton even more of an easy-on-the-eye watch with his own ice-cold ability to fire home chances, with one of his former managers Brendan Rodgers at Celtic once lauding the 24-year-old as "wonderful."

Whilst Moyes will be overjoyed with how quickly his new group of players have reacted to his methods, he will want some fresh bodies in before the window shuts to really start leaving his mark, with Weah one potential purchase.