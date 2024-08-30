Ipswich Town have been tasked with the job of building a squad capable of competing in the Premier League after their unsurprising back-to-back promotions.

Kieran McKenna’s side have so far made ten new additions to the squad, with Kalvin Phillips undoubtedly the most high-profile after joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this window.

However, they could be about to make it 11 new additions, with a deal for Armando Broja appearing to be back on despite the deal collapsing a few days ago - with the Chelsea forward currently nursing a foot problem.

It’s thought that the deal for the Albanian striker will arrive on an initial loan move, with talk of an obligation clause being placed in the deal should the Tractor Boys survive relegation this season.

He could be joined at Portman Road by one player, with a move for his services appearing to be edging ever closer to completion.

Ipswich in advanced talks to sign PL star

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a move to sign winger Reiss Nelson before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The 24-year-old has been touted with a move to various English sides this window, but it appears that McKenna may have secured a deal for the talented forward.

He made 15 league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side last season as they came perilously close to ending their two-decade wait for a league title.

David Ornstein confirmed that the deal for the Englishman is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy, with Nelson potentially able to form an excellent partnership with Broja.

Why Broja and Nelson would be perfect for Ipswich

Coming into the Premier League for the first time in a generation, it’s pivotal that the club invest in key areas to give boss McKenna the best possible chance of securing survival this season.

An array of additions have been made all over the pitch, but deadline day has seen a focus shift onto the forward line, with Broja and Nelson just two players edging closer to a move to East Anglia.

They could form an excellent partnership at the top end of the pitch for the Tractor Boys, with Nelson having the ability to create endless opportunities in the final third for the likes of Broja and other attackers on the books of Ipswich.

The “outstanding” talent, as dubbed by Statman Dave, may have only been an impact player at the Emirates last season but managed to produce some impressive tallies - including a 95% pass accuracy rate.

Reiss Nelson's PL stats for Arsenal (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 15 Minutes played 257 Pass accuracy 95% Successful crosses 1.1 Touches in opposition box 4.6 Chances created 1.8 Possession won in final third 2.1 Stats via FotMob

He also averaged 1.1 successful crosses per 90, alongside 1.8 chances created - statistics that would allow Broja to hit the ground running should he make the move to Portman Road.

Nelson has also demonstrated his ability to regain possession in attacking areas, winning the ball back an average of 2.1 times per 90 - proving to be an excellent addition in transition for McKenna’s side.

With just a few hours left to run in the window, the club will have to act quickly if they are to get a deal for the Arsenal talent across the line.

Nelson would be a huge addition, with his Premier League experience crucial for McKenna and the rest of the squad, with his talents in attacking areas providing an opportunity for him to excel, whilst forming a deadly combo with Broja.