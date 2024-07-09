After a slow start to the window, Arsenal appear to have moved up a gear over the last week or so, bringing in 18-year-old Lucas Nygaard and then making David Raya's move a permanent one.

Moreover, it looks like the transfer of Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori is just a matter of days away at this point, but based on recent reports, Edu Gaspar and Co have no plans to slow down.

In fact, the latest player touted for a move to N5 enjoyed a brilliant European Championships and could form a fantastic partnership with the Italian defender in North London.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Fenerbahçe star left-back Ferdi Kadioglu and sent scouts to watch him in Turkey's quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday night.

Alongside the Gunners, the report claims that Newcastle United and Napoli had scouts at the same game to keep an eye on the 24-year-old star, while German giants Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested.

While the competition is far from ideal for the North Londoners, the good news is that an offer of around €30m, about £25m, should be enough to tempt the Turkish giants into selling.

It could be a challenging transfer to get over the line, but given his impressive showing last season and at the Euros over the last couple of weeks, it's one worth pursuing, especially as he could be brilliant alongside Calafiori.

Why Kadioglu would be great alongside Calafiori

Kadioglu and Calafiori have proven themselves to be versatile players in recent seasons. The Turkish international has started everywhere from left-back to the right wing, while the Italian has started at full-back and the centre of defence.

However, given their effective performances at left-back and centre-back last season, it seems likely that they would be fighting for those spots at the Emirates should they both make the move to Arsenal this summer.

While their ability to play in multiple positions and adapt to the team's needs is certainly one reason they could form an effective partnership, the other is that they are both progressive, forward-thinking defenders who aren't afraid to move the ball up the pitch.

Kadioglu's FBref Scout Report Stat Per 90 Percentile Passes Attempted 77.54 Top 1% Progressive Passes 8.83 Top 1% Progressive Carries 5.19 Top 1% Successful Take-Ons 2.08 Top 2% Non-Penalty Goals 0.17 Top 3% Tackles 3.29 Top 3% All Stats via FBref

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the next 14 best competitions, the Fenerbahçe star sits in the top 1% of full-backs for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries, the top 2% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for non-penalty goals and tackles, all per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

In comparison, FBref has placed the Italian in the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for interceptions, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 12% for progressive passes received and the top 18% for expected assists, also per 90.

Calafiori's FBref Scout Report Stat Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.19 Top 1% Shot-Creating Actions 1.76 Top 3% Interceptions 1.92 Top 4% Successful Take-Ons 0.50 Top 8% Progressive Passes Received 0.88 Top 12% Expected Assists 0.05 Top 18% All Stats via FBref

Just imagine a left-hand side with the "electric" Arnhem-born full-back, as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, charging down the wing, with the former FC Basel star stepping into midfield behind him to provide a killer ball into his path or into the box.

Now, a defensive unit this attacking wouldn't be suitable for all matches, but in games where Arsenal are expected to have most of the ball and are faced with a stubborn low-block, having two more players more than capable of creating a goal out of nothing would be an incredible advantage.

Ultimately, Calafiori looks like he'll become an Arsenal player in the coming days, but Edu and Co should also do all they can to bring Kadioglu to the red side of North London, as together, they could be a game-changer for the Gunners.