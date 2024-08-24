The summer transfer window officially slams shut in less than seven days and Celtic do not have much time left to get their remaining business over the line.

So far, the Hoops have brought in Viljami Sinisalo, Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo, and Adam Idah on permanent deals, with the latter two having been on loan at Parkhead last term.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly in the market to make further additions to his playing squad with the Scottish giants before the deadline passes next Friday, though.

The Northern Irish head coach is looking to bring in reinforcements for his defensive unit in Glasgow, with a Championship defender on the club's radar.

Celtic's interest in American titan

According to The Scottish Sun, Rodgers is lining up a late Celtic swoop to sign Sheffield United central defender Auston Trusty before the end of the window.

The report claims that the Hoops are interested in signing the USA international to bolster their defence, a year on from his £5m move to the Blades from Arsenal.

It states that Sheffield United are keen on a deal for Bhoys winger Mikey Johnston, who returned to Glasgow this summer after a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion, and that he could be used as part of a move for Trusty.

However, the outlet does not reveal whether it could be a straight swap or if one team would offer a player and some money in exchange to make a transfer happen, so it remains to be seen how viable it is at the moment.

If Celtic do manage to secure a swoop for the USA international before the end of the window, though, he could come in as an excellent partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Why Celtic should sign Auston Trusty

Firstly, signing another left-footed defender, who can play at centre-back or left-back, makes perfect sense when Liam Scales and Greg Taylor are the only two in the first-team squad.

Trusty could come in to provide both players with competition for their place in the team, particularly for Scales in the left centre-back position, as that is the American's natural role.

He is a naturally left-footed player and could complement Carter-Vickers, who is a right-footed defender and operates on the right side of the pairing, whilst they have already played alongside each other for USA U20s in the past.

Auston Trusty 22/23 Championship 23/24 Premier League Appearances 44 32 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.8 2.6 Error led to shot or goal 0 3 Ground duel success rate 59% 55% Aerial duel success rate 56% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Trusty enjoyed far more success on loan with Birmingham in the Championship than he did as part of a Sheffield United team that picked up just 16 points in the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old titan, who was hailed as "incredible" by former teammate George Friend, won the majority of his duels on the ground and in the air without making a single error that led to a shot or goal in the second tier in England.

If he can recapture that form then he could be a reliable and dominant partner for Carter-Vickers, who won 68% of his duels in the Scottish Premiership last term,

Trusty would then provide competition for Scales on the left side of the centre-back pairing and they would both offer a left-footed balance next to the former Spurs man.