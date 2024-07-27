Celtic kick off their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign around this time next week as they face off against Kilmarnock at Parkhead on the opening day.

It will be interesting to see the starting XI selected by Brendan Rodgers for the game and if any new signings are in the door and ready to play by the time the game comes around.

Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are the only signings confirmed by the Hoops at this moment in time, as they have come in to compete for the goalkeeper position.

The Premiership champions are working on deals in the background, though, and they are reportedly interested in adding another defender to their squad.

Celtic's interest in Irish defender

According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers is targetting a swoop to sign Burnley central defender Dara O'Shea for the Scottish giants this summer.

The report claims that the Northern Irish head coach wants to bolster his squad before the window slams shut next month and has identified the Ireland international as one of a number of targets.

Rodgers also wants to sign Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Norwich City striker Adam Idah, and Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno.

The outlet does not reveal how much the Clarets would want for O'Shea, though, or how far along a possible deal is at this moment in time.

If Celtic can secure a swoop for the former West Bromwich Albion enforcer, however, then they could land a fantastic partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers at the back.

Why Celtic should sign Dara O'Shea

O'Shea, who was described as a "leader" by former manager Vincent Kompany, is a dominant defensive titan who could improve the team's play in possession.

The £20k-per-week brute ranked within the top 37% of centre-backs in the Premier League for progressive passes per 90 (3.80) and the top 29% for progressive carries per 90 (1.00) last term.

Whereas, Liam Scales ranked within the bottom 44% of his positional peers in the Champions League for progressive passes per 90 (3.00) and the bottom 24% for progressive carries per 90 (0.17) last season.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for O'Shea to offer more in possession to progress his team up the pitch in high-quality matches, both as a passer and a carrier.

23/24 season Dara O'Shea (Premier League) Cameron Carter-Vickers (Premiership) Appearances 33 25 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.2 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 4.2 5.7 Duel success rate 60% 68% Aerial duel success rate 65% 71% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Irish ace is also a dominant defender who can win the majority of his physical duels on the pitch whilst making multiple defensive interventions per game.

The Burnley star and Carter-Vickers could be a nightmare for opposition forwards as they are both physical specimens who do not allow players to get the better of them often.

Therefore, O'Shea and the USA international could be a fantastic pairing at the back for Celtic as the Irishman could use his in-possession qualities to progress the ball whilst they both keep Schmeichel unbothered with their dominant defensive work.