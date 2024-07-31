It's been a successful summer for Tottenham Hotspur so far, with four pre-season wins and the exciting signing of 18-year-old Archie Gray under their belt.

However, to ensure that Ange Postecoglou can go one better next season and lead the club up the Premier League and into the Champions League, Daniel Levy and Co must bring in more players over the coming weeks, ones who can impact the first team.

Fortunately, it appears as if that's what they're doing, with several top names touted for a move in recent weeks, from Crystal Palace's Eberchi Eze to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and potentially even Juventus' Federico Chiesa.

However, the North Londoners have also been heavily linked with an incredibly prolific striker who'd be incredible alongside the Italian winger.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham are looking for a new striker this summer.

The story claims that Postecoglou is particularly obsessed with signing one and that LOSC Lille ace Jonathan David is one of the players they are interested in.

The report does not mention how much it would cost the North Londoners to sign the Canadian this summer, but a separate report from the Guardian last month claimed that, due to his contract expiring next year, he could be available for as little as £20m.

He might not be the most glamorous name, but considering his incredible form over the last few campaigns and reasonable price tag, signing David seems like a no-brainer, especially as he could be unreal alongside Chiesa next season.

Why David would be a great signing for Spurs and Chiesa

So, when it comes to strikers, their most significant selling point to prospective clubs is their output, and in the case of David, it's no different.

The Canadian international's form over the last four years has been genuinely tremendous.

For example, across the last four seasons, the 24-year-old marksman has scored 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 183 club appearances, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 1.79 games for the last four years, which is an undeniably impressive feat.

Jonathan David's recent club career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 48 48 40 47 Goals 13 19 26 26 Assists 5 0 4 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 0.39 0.75 0.74 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In fact, his consistent ability to find the back of the net and contribute assists led Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro to describe the 54-capped international as "one of the best strikers in the world."

It's also this incredible ability to influence proceedings at the sharp end of the pitch that would make him such a great teammate for Chiesa.

In just 37 appearances last season, the Italian international scored ten goals and provided three assists, but according to Understat, he underperformed his expected assists in Serie A by a whopping 5.34, suggesting that his teammates were seriously letting him down and couldn't finish the chances he was creating.

Now, imagine if the Lille star was getting on the end of those opportunities, and should Spurs be able to secure the pair's services this summer, he will.

Therefore, while there might be competition from other top clubs around the continent and closer to home, Levy and Co should do all they can to sign David and Chiesa this summer. Together, they could help the club push into the Champions League and beyond.