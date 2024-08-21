Over the last 12 months, Levi Colwill has become an integral part of the Chelsea squad, once again proving how impressive the club’s academy is at producing elite-level talent.

The 21-year-old broke into the Blues’ first team last season after various loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion, making 32 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino in all competitions during 2023/24.

He continued his run in the first team under new boss Enzo Maresca in the opening encounter of the Premier League season, featuring for the entirety of the game in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City.

He registered a 98% pass success rate, making four clearances and two interceptions - starring despite the narrow loss to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Colwill looks to have cemented his place as a regular starter in the Chelsea squad, potentially being joined by one player at the heart of the defence in the near future.

According to reports, via TEAMtalk, Chelsea have made contact with the agent of Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez over a potential move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the transfer deadline in just ten days time.

The 27-year-old was left out of Arne Slot’s first squad for the trip to Ipswich Town last weekend, potentially not being a part of the Dutchman’s plans during his time in charge at Anfield.

However, the Blues are also joined in the race by Newcastle United and Aston Villa, who are also said to be keeping a keen eye on the Englishman’s situation.

The report states that the Reds could demand a fee in the region of £45m for his signature, a figure that could put Maresca’s side off a potential move this summer.

However, he would be an excellent upgrade on one player who looks set for his own move away from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Why Gomez would be an upgrade on Chalobah

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah could be set for a departure from his boyhood side after being excluded from the club’s pre-season tour of the US, whilst failing to be selected for the season opener last weekend.

The 25-year-old has also been forced to train with the club’s academy side in recent weeks, potentially leaving the club in a £25m deal before the window slams shut.

Given his situation, the club will want to offload him to make a profit whilst also boosting their PSR standing, potentially avoiding a points deduction in the months ahead.

When comparing Chalobah to Gomez on a statistical basis, the Liverpool ace would be a huge upgrade, offering added reinforcements to Maresca at the back in his attempts to secure a top-four finish during his debut campaign at the helm.

The “exceptional” talent, as described by former boss Jürgen Klopp, excelled in possession last season, averaging more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 than the Chelsea man - making him a great fit for Maresca’s possession-based system.

However, he also dominated defensively, completing more interceptions and tackles per 90, whilst also winning 30% more aerials, potentially providing the Blues with added defensive solidity - starring alongside Colwill at the heart of the defence.

How Gomez & Chalobah compare per 90 in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Gomez Chalobah Games played 32 13 Minutes played 1786 952 Progressive carries 2.2 0.5 Progressive passes 5.1 2.9 Interceptions made 1 0.8 Tackles won 1.6 1.1 Aerials won 76% 46% Stats via FBref

Whilst it may be a harsh way for Chalobah’s Chelsea career to come to an end, it’s evident that the Italian doesn’t see him as part of his plans, wanting more competent ball-players in his system.

Gomez has showcased his talents with the ball at his feet, whilst also having the ability to improve the club’s poor defensive record from the last 12 months, which saw them concede 63 times in 38 Premier League matches.

The £45m figure quoted may seem like a steep price tag, but he would certainly improve the options currently available to the Blues boss, whilst handing him a potentially superb right-foot, left-foot partnership between Gomez and Colwill at the back.