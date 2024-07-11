Newcastle United enjoyed another successful campaign in front of goal, with the club scoring the fourth-most goals in the Premier League during 2023/24.

However, the club failed to secure a second successive season of European football, finishing seventh, three places lower than the season prior in the top flight.

The defensive department has prevented the Magpies from any further success, with numerous different injury problems seeing Eddie Howe's side conceding 29 more goals in the league than they managed in 2022/23.

The club have already tried to combat their failings from last season, signing centre-back Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth, and reuniting the defender with Howe after their stint together at the Vitality Stadium.

However, despite their recent issues at the back, Howe’s side are still eyeing reinforcements in attacking areas to allow the likes of Isak to reach the next level in their hunt for Champions League football.

One player has caught the eye, potentially being the perfect alternative to a talent the club have been chasing in recent weeks.

Newcastle interested in signing young attacking talent

According to Wednesday’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are battling Leicester City and Aston Villa for the signature of Juventus forward Matias Soule this summer.

Steve Cooper’s side have already had a €25m (£21m) bid rejected for the Argentinian youngster who scored 11 and registered three assists in his 36 appearances on loan at Frosinone last campaign.

The report goes on to state that despite the Foxes bid, they are willing to part ways with the 21-year-old, should any side present a bid in the region of £33m during the off-season.

He could potentially form an excellent partnership with another potential addition to Howe’s squad, in the form of Lille striker Jonathan David.

David, who also has interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, finished the campaign as the league’s joint-second top scorer, with only new Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scoring more goals.

It's evident that the Magpies want to improve in attacking areas, with Soule & David undoubtedly being brilliant additions to the club’s already impressive forward line.

However, Soule would be more suited to the right-wing position, a role that has been troublesome for Howe in recent months, proving to be a better addition than another star who’s previously been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Why Soule would be the perfect Bowen alternative

In recent weeks, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the club still have multiple players on their shortlist, with West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen just one player the Magpies are targeting this summer.

A deal for Bowen would undoubtedly be an expensive one, with Julen Lopetegui’s side holding out for a fee in the region of £100m to part ways with the 27-year-old.

As a result, the club may turn their attention to Juventus’ Soule, with the youngster the perfect alternative to the Englishman for Howe’s side.

When comparing the “Messi-esque” youngster as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, to Bowen, it’s clear the Juventus talent would be a better addition, especially when factoring in his price tag.

Whilst contributing with fewer combined goals and assists in 2023/24, he’s dominated the pair in numerous other key areas that would improve Howe’s side.

How Soule compares to Bowen in 2023/24 Statistics Soule Bowen Games 36 34 Goals + assists 14 22 Pass accuracy 78% 69% Progressive carries 115 90 Progressive passes 198 52 Successful take-ons 102 34 Take-on success rate 45% 35% Stats via FBref

The Argentinian ace has averaged more progressive carries, whilst also completing nearly four times more progressive passes demonstrating his ability to drive. It's hardly a surprise, therefore, that he's been hailed for his "supernatural dribbling" by journalist Antonio Mango. Meanwhile, his ability to find a key pass could allow players such as Alexander Isak - and David if he signs - to reach the next level.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He’s also completed four times more take-ons, showcasing his ability and desire to beat the opposition, something which Bowen simply can’t match, with Soule evidently a more direct option for the Magpies.

With Newcastle aiming to push for another European charge this season, it’s vital Howe signs the right players to make an immediate impact on his Newcastle side.

Given his young age, Soule still has the ability to develop further should he move to Tyneside, but he also provides the fanbase with a talent who will be able to deliver excitement to the already impressive squad at St James’ Park.