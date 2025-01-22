Ipswich Town fans have not enjoyed watching their side at Portman Road this January so far with back-to-back defeats worrying the Tractor Boys masses.

Indeed, the manner in which Kieran McKenna's men rolled over for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to hand out a sobering 6-0 loss last time out was severely concerning, considering Ipswich have toppled some of the Premier League's top teams this season in the form of Chelsea.

Strangely, even after such an abject defensive offering, the Suffolk side remain in the market for some more firepower in the attacking areas of the side, with a new winger now on their agenda.

Ipswich attracted to former PL star

As per a report by French outlet Football Mercato, Ipswich are attracted to the possibility of bringing in ex-Brentford attacker Said Benrahma at some point this January, with his current club Olympique Lyonnais tempted to offload.

The French outlet reveals that Lyon are willing to allow the Algerian attacker to leave with a concrete offer already on the table from a Saudi Arabian suitor, alongside Ipswich being keen.

Whilst Benrahma's time with ex-employers West Ham United did fizzle out, he has more than proven himself in the English game before as an entertaining attacker, with Liam Delap no doubt licking his lips at lining up alongside the 5 foot 8 forward based on what he has done in the past when next to a lethal finisher.

What Benranhma could offer Ipswich

You only need to glance at his Brentford numbers to know what he is capable of when full to the brim with confidence, with 30 goals and 27 assists tallied up from 90 games from the daring attacker who was a joy to watch alongside esteemed company in the form of Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo.

Also tallying up 31 goal contributions from 110 Premier League games, Benrahma would find it rather easy to break into the first team picture on his arrival, with the likes of Jack Clarke and Omari Hutchinson down the channels far too hot-and-cold and inexperienced to deliver consistently in the top division.

Whereas, Benrahma can be a "wonderful" winger - as he was once labelled by ex-West Ham great Frank McAvennie - on his day at the very peak of the English game, with the Algerian perhaps going on to form a devastating partnership with Delap.

After all, Delap has shown himself to be a cut above the rest of his attacking teammates at points this season with eight goals fired home, leading to the likes of Chelsea wanting to snap him up.

He could become an even more clinical finisher with Benrahma supplying him with chances, therefore, as the former Hammers attacker has even drawn comparisons with Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon - as per FBref - for his explosive performances on the left wing.

Whilst the 29-year-old does look set to leave Lyon, he has still starred in spurts for the French giants, with his FBref numbers over the last year similar to Gordon's as he shines alongside Alexander Isak at St. James' Park.

Benrahma's FBref numbers over the last year vs Gordon's Stat per 90 mins Benrahma Gordon Total shots 2.94 2.51 Shot-creating actions 4.09 4.95 Progressive carries 4.98 4.92 Successful take-ons 1.57 1.86 Touches in attacking penalty area 4.46 5.29 Progressive passes received 12.89 8.07 Stats by FBref

Amazingly, despite Gordon boasting six more goal contributions in league action for the Magpies this season when weighed up next to the wantaway Lyon man, Benrahma does better the Newcastle ace in many different areas of their respective attacking games over the last 365 days, with the experienced winger perhaps what is needed at Ipswich to try and blow more teams away.

After all, sometimes attack is the best form of defence, as Kieran McKenna goes about adding in some new recruits here and there to attempt to keep his side afloat in the top flight.