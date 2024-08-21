Glasgow Rangers have just over a week left to complete their remaining business before the summer transfer window officially slams shut next Friday.

The Light Blues have added Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Connor Barron, Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, Vaclav Cerny, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala, and Liam Kelly to their squad so far.

There could be further additions to come before the deadline passes, though, after the Gers failed to qualify for the Champions League and failed to win on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

It appears as though Philippe Clement's side still needs more quality to come into the group and they are now reportedly eyeing up a new winger to bring it.

Rangers eyeing swoop for Serie A whiz

According to a reporter in Italy, the Scottish giants have enquired about a deal to sign Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo before the end of the window.

The journalist claims that the Light Blues have 'asked' for information about the Croatia international, as they look to bolster their options out wide.

Rangers are seemingly eyeing a swoop for the 26-year-old star and this latest update reveals that the player could move on from Fiorentina in the coming days, which suggests that they have a chance to secure his services.

The £34k-per-week wizard has the potential to be an excellent partner for current Gers striker Cyriel Dessers in the final third this season if they can get a deal over the line this month.

Why Brekalo would be a dream for Dessers

The Croatian ace spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Hajduk Split in his home country and caught the eye with his impressive attacking displays.

After a return of one goal and zero assists in 11 outings in the Serie A in the first half of the season, Brekalo registered a sensational eight assists in 12 HNL starts for Hajduk Split.

The Fiorentina loanee, who was once hailed for his "lovely" technique by journalist Josh Bunting, completed 1.9 dribbles and made 2.6 key passes per game in the HNL, to go along with two goals.

Rangers' top creators (5+ starts) 23/24 Premiership Key passes per game James Tavernier 3.0 Borna Barisic 1.7 Todd Cantwell 1.7 Ridvan Yilmaz 1.5 John Lundstram 1.5 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, no Rangers midfielder managed more than Todd Cantwell's 1.7 key passes per game in the Scottish Premiership last term, and three of those players - Cantwell, Borna Barisic, and John Lundstram - are not currently in the first-team squad.

This suggests that Brekalo could come in and be a huge creative presence for the Gers if he can translate his form in the HNL over to the Premiership.

Dessers, therefore, would love the winger as his statistics suggest that the Croatian wizard would create chances for the striker on a regular basis.

The Nigerian marksman scored 16 goals in the Premiership last season and has started the current campaign with three goals in five appearances in all competitions.

Brekalo arriving at Ibrox (Hampden for now) would provide the centre-forward with another source of creativity to derive goals from in the coming months, which is why they could be an exciting pairing for the Light Blues.