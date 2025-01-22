The last few weeks of the January transfer window have been dominated by exits for Manchester United, with countless players linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, it’s what is needed under Ruben Amorim if the 39-year-old is to be a success during his time in charge, subsequently allowing him to make his own mark on the side.

Antony appears to be edging ever closer to a loan move to join Spanish side Real Betis until the end of the season, with Marcus Rashford still constantly touted for a departure from his boyhood club.

The Englishman has been subject to interest from the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund over the last couple of weeks, but is yet no closer to securing a move after being left out of each of the matchday squads since the start of December.

Such departures could free up wages, allowing the new boss to make his own additions to the squad and potentially end their dismal run of form in the Premier League.

Man Utd set to bid for young talent this month

According to one Spanish outlet, Man United are prepared to make a bid to land Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande before the window closes in a couple of weeks time.

The 21-year-old has featured in all but one Liga Portugal outing throughout 2024/25, breaking into the first team under Amorim during their time together at the club.

The report claims that the Red Devils are preparing an offer in the region of €60m (£51m) for the Ivorian to provide added depth into the backline for Amorim.

Given his tender age, he could be an immediate and long-term option at the heart of the defence for the former Sporting boss, allowing him to work with a player who he knows very well given their previous time together.

However, whilst it may be an expensive addition, it would allow for a superb partnership between Diomande and one other new addition who has been constantly rumoured with a move to Old Trafford.

Why Diomande could form an incredible partnership with Dorgu

Diomande isn’t the only player touted with a switch to the North West in recent days, with United also keen on a move for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu over a switch this month.

The 20-year-old has been in superb form in Serie A this campaign, scoring three times and registering one assist in his 20 appearances, leading to the rumours over a move to England.

Dorgu, who would be a key addition to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, fits the bill perfectly with his high energy allowing him to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The Denmark international would be able to star in the backline along with Diomande should both complete a transfer, with the Ivorian star having the skill set to improve the options in the defensive department whilst handing Dorgu the opportunities to thrive in attacking areas.

The centre-back, who joined Sporting in January 2023, has been a dominant force at the back, winning three aerial duels per 90 in 2024/25, at a success rate it 72% - showcasing his talents that would undoubtedly improve the current unit in the North West.

Diomande's stats for Sporting in Liga Portugal (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 17 Minutes played 1343' Pass accuracy 94% Aerials won 3 Aerial success rate 72% Tackles won 63% Interceptions made 1.3 Stats via FotMob

He’s also won 63% of the tackles he’s entered, managing to complete 1.3 interceptions per 90, with his attributes hopefully ending the club’s current run which has seen 13 games without a clean sheet.

Diomande, who’s previously been labelled “world-class” by analyst Alex Brice, has completed 94% of his passes, completing an average of 81 per 90, handing Dorgu the chance to make an impact within attacking areas.

Such a transfer would allow the central defender to follow in the footsteps of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in moving to Old Trafford from Sporting - with both making themselves fan-favourites in the process.

Whilst a deal would cost the Red Devils a huge transfer fee this month, it’s one that would massively bolster the defensive department, looking to put an immediate halt to the current crisis at the back.

Diomande has the tools to be an immediate impact but also possessing bags of potential to improve further down the line and become one of the leading talents in Europe for many years to come.