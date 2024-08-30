The summer transfer window officially slams shut at 11 pm tonight and Celtic do not have many hours left to complete their remaining pieces of business.

Brendan Rodgers does, however, look set to seal a deal for Augsburg central midfielder Arne Engels, who has completed a medical in Glasgow today.

The Belgian youngster is poised to finalise a staggering £11m move to Parkhead from the Bundesliga side, making him the club's record transfer.

Engels may not be the only midfield addition to walk through the door at Paradise before the end of the summer transfer window, though, as the Bhoys are looking closer to home for another recruit.

Celtic eyeing late move for Premiership star

According to Sky Sports, the Scottish Premiership champions are considering a last-gasp bid to sign Dundee central midfielder Luke McCowan.

The report claims that the Hoops are eyeing up a potential swoop for the Scottish ace and are weighing up whether or not to make an official offer.

Meanwhile, fellow top-flight side Hibernian have shown their hand with a bid worth more than £750k, which would be their club-record transfer and is their fourth attempt to sign him.

Sky Sports reveals that Dundee have not rejected the bid, as of yet, and are currently considering it, which has left space for Celtic to make a move if they decide to act upon their interest in the midfield star.

Rodgers should now push for the board to make a move for the talented left-footed dynamo before the deadline, as he could come in as a dream partner for Engels in midfield.

Why Celtic should sign Luke McCowan

Firstly, Engels is a creative midfield player who could come in and provide the quality to unlock opposition defences, following the departure of Matt O'Riley to Brighton.

The 20-year-old starlet produced five assists in 31 Bundesliga starts across the last two full seasons, with four 'big chances' created in 18 starts in the 2022/23 campaign.

Whilst he can provide a creative spark, McCowan could come in alongside the Belgian maestro and offer a big goal threat from midfield for Celtic, based on his form for Dundee since the start of last term.

Stats Luke McCowan (23/24 Premiership) Appearances 37 Goals 10 Assists 5 Big chances created 9 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.5 Duel success rate 45% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old ace hit double figures for goals in the Premiership for his current club, which shows that he is a proven scorer in the division.

The Scottish gem, who was hailed as "tenacious" by writer Kai Watson, has also started the current campaign with two goals and one assist in three matches, which suggests that his form last season was not a flash in the pan.

McCowan could step up as a scorer whilst Engels, who has scored three Bundesliga goals for Augsburg, could focus on being a creative presence in midfield.

Therefore, they could complement each other well for the Scottish giants, with their respective attacking strengths, and that is why Rodgers should swoop for the Dundee dynamo.