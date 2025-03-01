Celtic are once again back in action in the Scottish Premiership this evening as they prepare to travel to take on St Mirren in the televised kick-off.

The Hoops are currently 13 points clear of Rangers, in second place, in the top-flight table and there are only ten matches left to play before the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers' side ensured that they maintained their 13-point lead with an emphatic 5-1 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead last time out on Tuesday night.

Daizen Maeda found the back of the net twice and Jota, Callum McGregor, and Hyun-jun Yang also added their names to the scoresheet, to secure a comfortable win in Glasgow.

Despite not scoring any of the five goals, the star of the show - as