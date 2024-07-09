After a relatively quiet start to the summer window, Tottenham Hotspur have burst into life over the last week or so, seeing more and more players linked with the club and, most importantly, making the statement signing of wonderkid Archie Gray from Leeds United for £30m.

However, Daniel Levy and Co don't look finished there as, while the young 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, Ange Postecoglou also needs players who can come in and instantly improve his squad, players like Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been consistently linked with the club over the last month or so, and based on recent reports, the latest player touted for a move to N17 could form a brilliant partnership with him next season.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Tottenham have made signing a new, versatile forward a 'top priority' this summer, and one of the strikers they have identified as a target is LOSC Lille ace, Jonathan David.

The report does not mention how much the Canadian international could cost the Lilywhites, but a separate report from The Guardian last month revealed that, due to his contract expiring next summer, he could be available for as little as £20m.

It might not be the big name fans are hoping for, but considering his form in recent seasons, the price tag, and how well he could link up with Eze in North London, this seems like a transfer too good to pass up for Daniel Levy and Co.

Why David would be a great teammate for Eze

Now, without being too obvious here, the main reason that David would be such a great teammate for Eze, and vice versa for that matter, is his output.

In just 47 appearances for Lille last season, the 24-year-old scored 26 goals and provided nine assists, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.34 games, and it wasn't a one-off either.

Over the last four campaigns, the New York-born poacher has scored 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 183 club appearances, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement every 1.79 games over a four-year period.

Jonathan David's recent career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 48 48 40 47 Goals 13 19 26 26 Assists 5 0 4 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 0.39 0.75 0.74 All Stats via Transfermarkt

With such an impressive level of consistent output under his belt at a relatively young age, it's easy to see why Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro described the 52-capped international as "one of the best strikers in the world."

Speaking of international football, he has been incredible in this area of the game as well. In those 52 caps, he has racked up 27 goals and 16 assists, which works out to be a frankly absurd average of a goal involvement every 1.20 games.

Now imagine how productive someone like Eze could be playing alongside the "mind-blowing" Canadian, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Not only would the Englishman's creative numbers explode thanks to the striker's proficiency in front of goal, but given the sheer number of assists the former Gent man provides, the Palace ace's goalscoring numbers would likely increase from the already impressive 11 in 31 from last season.

Ultimately, while bringing Eze in alone would help improve Spurs' squad, signing him alongside the incredible David could help catapult the club back up to the Premier League next season.