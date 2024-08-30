Transfer deadline day has been a frantic one for Wolverhampton Wanderers, with transfer business happening all over the place at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil’s side have already completed a deal for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the boss confirming that a deal for Brazilian midfielder Andre should be completed before the closure of the window at 11pm.

However, it appears his side aren’t done there, with a deal in place to sign winger Carlos Forbs from Ajax on loan with an option to buy in 12 months time.

The 20-year-old also had interest from French side Lyon earlier this week, but Wolves appear to have won the race with the former Manchester City talent set to move to the West Midlands.

Forbs may not be the only attacking player through the door in the next few hours, with another attacking player appearing to be on his way to the club - potentially forming an excellent partnership with the Portuguese ace.

Wolves make bid for another attacking talent

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Wolves have made an offer to sign Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente despite the deal for Forbs.

The 25-year-old suffered relegation from Serie A with the Italian side last season, but still enjoyed a good campaign on a personal level, registering nine goal contributions in his 37 league outings.

TMW’s report goes on to state that it’s unclear at this stage if the deal would be a loan or permanent offer, but that O’Neil’s side are very keen to bring him to Molineux before the window closes.

He would be a phenomenal addition for the Wanderers, with his talents making him a perfect fit for the Premier League.

Why Lauriente would thrive alongside Forbs for Wolves

After the big-money departure of Pedro Neto to Chelsea and Daniel Podence’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia, Wolves are lacking those threatening options in wide areas who can change the game in the blink of an eye.

Forbs would be a stellar addition, finally getting his opportunity in the Premier League after impressing in City’s youth setup - registering 36 goal contributions in 27 games during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, any potential move for Lauriente would allow the youngster to form a deadly partnership with the Frenchman, with the Sassuolo ace producing some eye-watering stats last season - many of which could see the duo produce impressive tallies in front of goal this season.

Armand Lauriente's stats in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 37 Goals + assists 9 Shots taken 2.6 Progressive passes 3.1 Progressive carries 3.9 Successful take-ons 2 Key passes 1.5 Stats via FBref

The “unbelievable” 25-year-old, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, registered an impressive tally of combined goals and assists, but he also impressed with his dribbling ability, completing 3.9 progressive carries and two successful take-ons per 90 - demonstrating his ability at driving with the ball into forward areas.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Lauriente also managed an average of 1.5 key passes per 90, alongside 3.1 progressive passes, with his ability to find a teammate potentially benefiting soon-to-be new addition Forbs.

With only a couple of hours remaining on transfer deadline day, Wolves will have to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for both of the aforementioned talents.

Their respective talents are evident, with their potential new additions allowing the supporters to forget about Neto and Podence during the 2024/25 campaign.