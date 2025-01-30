Chelsea haven’t been a stranger to a transfer in January, previously making numerous superb additions who have impressed during their time at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz joined the Blues from Benfica back in 2011, wasting no time in making an immediate impact in the Premier League, winning the Player of the Month award just a couple of months into his spell.

During his first spell, he won a Champions League, Europa League and an FA Cup before departing for PSG - banking the club a huge profit before returning in 2016.

Gary Cahill is another on the list of superb January additions, arriving for just £7m in 2012 from Bolton Wanderers, playing an influential role in various levels of success, including multiple league titles.

Fast-forward to the present day, boss Enzo Maresca has the opportunity to land a player who could follow in their footsteps with a late move to West London.

Chelsea plot move for £70m PL talent

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are plotting a late raid for Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It’s not the first time the Blues have been touted with a move for the 19-year-old this window, with the Red Devils potentially open to selling him to raise funds for PSR.

The report claims that Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to part ways with the talented teenager, but that if an offer in the region of £70m was presented, they would consider selling the homegrown talent.

Mainoo has failed to start any of the last two matches for United, potentially opening the door to a move away from Old Trafford, but Maresca’s side would have to fork out a pretty penny for his signature.

However, any move could see the Englishman link up with another player at the Bridge should they decide to pull the trigger and make a move, subsequently handing Maresca a huge chance of claiming Champions League football for next season.

Why Mainoo could star with Garnacho at Chelsea

Mainoo isn’t the only United player to be linked with a move to join the Blues this month, with winger Alejandro Garnacho another player who could swap Manchester for the capital.

The Argentine could leave for the same reason as the midfielder but would demand a cheaper fee in the region of £55m, with Napoli also in the race for his services.

The Blues do have a large selection of attackers already on the books, but Garnacho would offer something different off the left-hand side, with his pace and direct running - which has seen him register 13 combined goals and assists in 2024/25.

A move for Mainoo would allow the pair to settle into life at the club, providing a smooth transition, with the duo able to benefit one another with their respective skill sets and boost the Blues’ chances of a top-four finish.

The “generational” Englishman, as dubbed by journalist Andy Dunn, has registered an 87% pass accuracy this campaign, whilst averaging 1.5 successful dribbles per 90 in 2024/25 - having the tools to provide his current teammate with opportunities should they join Maresca’s side.

Kobbie Mainoo's stats for United in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 17 Minutes played 1,220 Pass accuracy 87% Successful dribbles 1.5 Tackles won 1.7 Duels won 6.6 Duel success 48% Stats via FotMob

He’s also won an average of 1.7 tackles and 6.6 duels per 90, having the combative nature to regain possession, before providing for the Argentine in attacking areas - making him the perfect box-to-box option for the Blues.

As for the winger, he’s posted 3.5 shots per 90, along with seven touches in the opposition box per game, hugely benefitting from the midfielder’s ability to get the ball into forward areas, starring together as they’ve done so far in the North West.

The pair would cost a huge sum this month, but their talents would prove to be worth any money forked out for their services - also having the potential to improve further given their tender ages.

With just a couple of days left in the window, the Blues hierarchy must act quickly to secure the respective deals and take advantage of United’s situation with moves like this unlikely to happen again in the future.