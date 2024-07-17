Everton will desperately want to build on the 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, with the club needing to dip into the market to improve Sean Dyche’s squad.

The Toffees managed to string together a great end to the campaign, winning five of the last eight matches to secure another season of top-flight football, despite receiving multiple points deductions during the 2023/24.

The club have already made attempts to strengthen Dyche’s side, re-signing Jack Harrison, with Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam also arriving on Merseyside this summer.

However, the Toffees still need to offload players if they are to boost their current financial position and avoid any repeat of last season which saw the club docked a total of eight points for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Despite the priority to move players out of the door at Goodison Park, Dyche is still targeting new additions including one star to replace a player who is edging ever closer to move away from the club.

Everton transfer news

According to journalist David Ornstein, Everton midfield Amadou Onana is edging ever close to a move to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa this summer.

The Belgian, who featured in every minute of his nation’s Euro 2024 campaign, has constantly been touted with a move away from the club, with the West Midlands looking to be the most likely destination.

However, the deal would see the Toffees make a decent profit on the £33m they forked out for his services in 2022, with Unai Emery’s side expected to pay a fee in the region of £50m to lure Onana away from Merseyside.

Undoubtedly, the deal would leave a huge hole in the middle of Everton’s midfield, but, the club have wasted no time in finding a replacement, in the form of Juventus talent Weston McKennie according to Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

The USA international has been told he’s free to leave the Italian side this summer, with Dyche’s side able to fork out the £20m asking price should the Onana deal reach its completion in the coming days. It's said they have already made enquiries about a move.

McKennie would be a brilliant replacement for the outgoing Belgian, whilst also being the perfect player for former teammate Wilfried Gnonto, who’s also been strongly linked with a move to Everton, after the duo spent six months together at Leeds United during the back end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Why McKennie would be the perfect Onana replacement

Although Onana would be a huge loss to Dyche’s side, the Everton faithful shouldn’t worry, with McKennie producing some impressive stats that could see him perfectly fit the hole left by the youngster.

The “dangerous” USMNT star, as he described by former boss Jesse Marsch, contributed with seven assists last campaign, over three times more than Onana, a figure that could play perfectly into the hands of Italian forward Gnonto should the pair be reunited together at Goodison.

How Onana & McKennie compare in 2023/24 Statistics Onana McKennie Games 30 34 Goals + assists 2 7 Progressive carries 21 64 Tackles won 50% 63% Clearances 31 69 Take-ons completed 12 18 Stats via FBref

The American ace also completed three times more progressive carries, demonstrating his ability in carrying the ball forward, liking to create opportunities for his teammates whenever possible.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

However, he’s also excelled defensively in 2023/24, averaging a 13% better tackle success rate compared to Onana, whilst also making over double the amount of clearances.

He’s unfortunately become a victim of the new system implemented by new Juventus boss Thiago Motta, with their loss Everton’s game this summer should they win the race for his signature.

McKennie has proven his talented at both ends of the pitch in recent times, allowing Dyche to have a suitable replacement for one of his key midfielders, whilst also allowing a potential new signing in Gnonto to hit the ground running and flourish at the club.