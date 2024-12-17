The January transfer window officially opens for business at the end of this month and it remains to be seen whether or not Leeds United will be busy in the market.

Daniel Farke's team are currently second in the division and three points behind Sheffield United at the top of the table, in their hunt to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites, of course, lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley at the end of last season, after their third-placed finish in the regular campaign, and will be hoping to avoid the play-offs this time around.

There were plenty of changes at Elland Road in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Cyrsencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, and Archie Gray all moving on.

Those exits did, however, create space in the squad and funds to bring in the likes of Ao Tanaka, Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani, and Manor Solomon, among others, to bolster Farke's options across the pitch.

It appears as though the German tactician is not completely happy with his team, though, as the club are reportedly looking to bring in another attacker next month.

Leeds eyeing up young forward

According to Sheffield Star journalist Danny Hall, Leeds United are one of the teams keen on a deal to sign Louie Barry from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Farke is seemingly eyeing up a swoop to bring the 21-year-old marksman to Elland Road ahead of the second half of the season, to bolster his options at the top end of the pitch - despite already having Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani Manor Solomon, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, and Dan James in the attacking positions.

The reporter adds, though, that Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are also lining up a move for the former Barcelona youngster, which means that the Whites could face plenty of competition to get a deal over the line before the February deadline.

Barry is currently out on loan with Stockport County in League One and Hall reveals that Wednesday, United, and Leeds would all like to bring him to the Championship if Aston Villa decide to recall him in January before sending him out to a higher level.

This means that any deal for the young gem would likely be a loan move, rather than a permanent deal to bolster Farke's squad for the future as well as the short-term.

Signing another left-winger to come in and compete in the wide areas in the German head coach's team could allow Wilfried Gnonto to thrive in a new role as a number ten.

Why Wilfried Gnonto could thrive in a new role

So far this season, the Italy U21 international has played all 22 of his matches for the club on either the left or the right flank, with Aaronson the usual starter in the number ten position.

Gnonto, however, has played 63 times as a second striker or as an attacking midfielder in his career to date, which shows that he is comfortable in central areas, as is also evidenced by him popping up in the middle to score in the clip above.

This suggests that the potential is there for Farke to be able to unleash him in a central role for Leeds in the second half of the season, to allow him to get more involved in the game.

24/25 Championship Brenden Aaronson Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 21 21 Touches per game 48.5 44 Goals 5 4 Big chances created 4 8 Assists 1 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Aaronson averages more touches of the ball per game than Gnonto and, yet, has produced less at the top end of the pitch, with six goal contributions compared to Gnonto's nine.

Unleashing the Italian wizard in a central role to get more touches of the ball each match could see his already impressive output increase in the final third, by giving him more chances to make things happen as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

This change in position can only be effective, though, if Leeds have enough depth in the wide areas to facilitate moving Gnonto to compete with Aaronson, and that is what the signing of Barry could provide.

Why Leeds should sign Barry

The Stockport County loanee's form in League One so far this season suggests that the potential is there for him to make the step up to the Championship to be an exciting option for Farke at the top end of the pitch.

Former teammate Will Grigg once described him as a "really tricky" forward with a "massive future" in the game, and his performances this term suggest that he is on the right track to living up to that claim.

As Ramazani has been restricted to six starts due to injury, Leeds have needed Manor Solomon to step up on the right flank, but he has struggled at times. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has scored two goals and provided one assist in 14 Championship outings.

This shows that the Israel international has failed to provide regular quality in the final third for the West Yorkshire outfit so far, which is not an issue that Barry has had - albeit at a lower level.

24/25 League One Louie Barry Appearances 20 Goals 14 Big chances created 4 Assists 1 Touches per game 35.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the English forward has produced 14 goals in 20 appearances in the third tier, despite taking fewer touches per game than both Aaronson and Gnonto - who have combined for nine league goals in the Championship.

Barry, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, has only missed four 'big chances' on his way to scoring 14 times in League One, which speaks to his ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

Leeds have not got enough out of Solomon, as shown by his lacklustre return at the top end of the pitch, and signing an in-form winger with goalscoring potential could be just what Farke needs to be able to unleash Gnonto centrally in the second half of the season.