Leeds United have made four signings to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window, which closes at the end of this month, so far.

Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, and Joe Rothwell have all been brought in to improve Daniel Farke's options across the pitch for this season.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, and Archie Gray have all been sold by the Whites ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

There is still plenty of work for Leeds to do in the transfer market before the end of August and they reportedly have their sights set on a Premier League defender.

Leeds eyeing up Spanish talent

According to The Athletic, the Whites are in the race to land Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno on a season-long loan deal.

The report claims that they could face competition from Dutch giants Feyenoord and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, who are also keen on a loan for the Spaniard.

It states, however, that Wolves currently see the full-back as being an important part of their plans and they are not prepared to send him out on loan yet.

The outlet also reveals that the West Yorkshire outfit are a difficult team for Premier League sides to do loans with, as they do not offer guarantees on game time - as other clubs in the EFL do.

If the situation changes and Leeds are able to get a deal over the line for the Spain U21 international before the end of the window then they could land an exciting partner for Wilfried Gnonto down the left flank.

Exciting left flank for Leeds

Firstly, Bueno could come in to provide Junior Firpo with competition for his place in the team, whilst also being an alternative option for Farke to call upon when required.

When the Wolves loanee is needed, if they sign him, he could use his progressive play in possession to provide Gnonto, who could move to the left in the absence of Crysencio Summerville, with plenty of opportunities to make things happen in the final third.

In the 2023/24 Premier League season, the £10k-per-week star ranked within the top 24% of full-backs in the division for progressive carries per 90 (2.67) and the top 22% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.97).

This shows that he can get the ball up the pitch on a regular basis by taking on opposition defenders and carrying it forward, which could then allow Gnonto to make runs off the ball rather than being the one tasked with progressing the ball.

Hugo Bueno Wolves U18 Wolves U21 Wolves first-team Appearances 15 49 48 Goals 1 4 1 Assists 3 10 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Bueno also has the potential to provide a creative outlet down the left side if Farke can help him to unlock his academy form at first-team level.

The 21-year-old ace, who Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs hailed as "exciting", could supply Gnonto with chances to score, which would allow the winger to thrive.

In the Championship last term, the Italian whiz scored eight goals from 5.36 xG, which speaks to his impressive finishing quality, and he could form an exciting relationship with Bueno, due to his creative and progressive qualities at left-back.