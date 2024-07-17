After failing to qualify for any form of European competition for the 2024/25 campaign, there’s no surprise that boss Eddie Howe wants to improve his Newcastle United squad this summer.

However, his side were halted with any attempts, having to sell key youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively to avoid a PSR punishment in the near future.

Their respective sales made the club £68m, giving them an added chunk of funds to splash on talents who can catapult the Magpies to a top-four Premier League finish this season.

A whole host of players have been linked with moves to Tyneside, but up to now, only goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and centre-back Lloyd Kelly have arrived at St James’ Park.

However, the club are still desperately trying to bolster their attacking ranks, with Howe’s side still interested in signing one talent who hasn’t been short of attention during the off-season.

Newcastle interested in £40m star this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle remain in the race to sign Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The 22-year-old was in exceptional form last season, becoming a crucial player for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in the competition, in which they fell just short of promotion after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

After their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, the Dutchman is expected to depart Elland Road this summer, with Jacobs claiming that Newcastle and Chelsea are among the front runners for his signature.

A fee in the region of £40m has been touted for his services, which could replicate a deal conducted for one current Newcastle player, with the pair potentially able to form a deadly partnership on Tyneside next season.

Why Summerville could thrive alongside Gordon at Newcastle

Anthony Gordon enjoyed his best campaign to date for Newcastle last season, registering a total of 21 goal contributions during the Premier League campaign.

His success at St James’ Park earned him a call-up to the England national side for the recent Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, but only featured for one minute over the seven matches, with Gareth Southgate opting against the 23-year-old in an attempt to end the country’s 58-year wait for a tournament victory.

However, his undeniable frustration could allow him to hit the ground running for Howe’s side next season, forming a formidable partnership with potential new signing Summerville.

The Leeds forward, who’s previously been described as a “1v1 monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson, backed up the acknowledgement, by achieving a success rate of 51% in attempted dribbles.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship stats in 2023/24 Statistics Summerville Games 43 Goals & assists 28 Shots per 90 3.2 Shot on target % 37% Take-on success 51% Progressive carries 196 Stats via FBref

He also managed 3.2 shots per 90, with 37% of his efforts finding the target - helping Howe boost his side's already impressive tally of 85 Premier League goals scored from last season.

Summerville produced a staggering tally of 196 progressive carries, demonstrating his ability with the ball at his feet, potentially allowing fellow winger Gordon to add to his own impressive tally of goals in 2024/25.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It’s a frightening prospect having such clinical options on either flank for Howe, with Summerville having the ability to end the club’s hunt for a new wide attacker.

As previously mentioned, they would face tough competition from Chelsea for his services, but if the Magpies can get a deal over the line for him this summer, it would give Newcastle a huge boost in their attempts to return to being Champions League nights back to St James’

Park.