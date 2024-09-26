Newcastle United have started the season fairly well but there is much to be desired from Eddie Howe's side, who might be rueing a lack of transfer activity during the summer window.

Defeat at Fulham last weekend stifled the feel-good factor that had spread from an unbeaten start. Victory would have propelled United into first place in the Premier League (temporarily) but it was not to be. Flaws were exposed.

Admittedly, Newcastle have not played at their best throughout the first two months of the campaign, but have the mark of a very good side in claiming a wealth of points despite navigating various absences for various reasons.

Hopefully it will all come together, with positive points converging. One thing's clear though, the Magpies might be lacking a high-level goalscorer to serve as a foil to Alexander Isak.

Newcastle already planning statement signing

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are interested in signing LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David in 2025. The Canada international is out of contract at the end of the term and thus would be available for a cut-price January deal or a pre-contract agreement.

The journalist even goes as far as to say that the Magpies are already in talks with David's entourage, with there being hopes that an agreement can be reached with 'one of a number of Premier League' clubs for a pre-contract agreement.

David was reportedly available for just £20m this summer as his Ligue 1 outfit sought to cash in while they could, and given that there's no indication that he will renew his contract, it's the perfect time for Newcastle to be putting in the groundwork ahead of an official swoop.

There's certainly cause for completing the deal. David is still only 24 years old but his clinical quality makes him the perfect star for St. James' Park.

Why Newcastle should sign Jonathan David

In August 2022, Newcastle signed Isak from Real Sociedad in a club-record £63m move. Injuries have formed the Swede's biggest sticking point but, by and large, he's been immense, scoring 25 goals from 40 appearances across all competitions last term.

He was nursing an ankle injury in the build-up to last weekend's match against Fulham, and though he was fit to play, Isak failed to impress as his side slumped to defeat, taking just 26 touches and firing two blocked shots away, as per Sofascore.

A bit of variation could go a long way. David has been described as "one of the best strikers in the world" by media personality Tony Marinaro, which is quite the glowing endorsement.

He's scored 88 goals and supplied 20 assists across 193 appearances for Lille, with his prowess, sharpened year on year, showing the kind of dynamic growth required to succeed at a team such as Newcastle.

Jonathan David: Lille Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2024/25 10 4 2 0.60 2023/24 47 26 9 0.74 2022/23 40 26 4 0.75 2021/22 48 19 0 0.40 2020/21 48 13 5 0.37 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's also tried and tested on the international stage, posting 29 goals from 56 matches for Canada. An invariably prolific striker, David would appear to be tailor-made for life in the Premier League and he might just be the perfect addition to Howe's side, especially with Callum Wilson yet to feature this year due to injury and inching closer to the expiry of his contract next June.

David's not just a sharpshooter though. Over the past few seasons - as you can see above - he has nurtured the playmaking side of his game and for this reason could be the perfect offensive partner for a star such as Anthony Gordon.

Imagine him & Anthony Gordon

David is an excellent finisher. This current campaign and last season in the French top flight, he has scored 21 goals while only missing 16 big chances.

To contextualise this: Isak, regarded as one of the Premier League's foremost goalscorers, has scored 22 goals and missed just as many big chances in the same timeframe.

Oh how he'd thrive alongside Gordon. As per FBref, David also ranks among the top 5% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 30% for tackles won per 90, which emphasises his expert technique and 'team player' approach to his football.

Gordon would positively bounce off him. The England international was awarded Newcastle's Player of the Year for the 2023/24 campaign after scoring 12 goals and adding 11 assists in all competitions. It was an injury-hit year for the Magpies but one that Gordon emerged from in a new, golden light.

The Liverpudlian's combativeness and ball-carrying ability make him the dream wide partner for any centre-forward worth their salt, with former West Ham United and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claiming that the 23-year-old "could be just as good as" Isak.

It's a partnership to be feared, and one that David could emulate in a move that would maintain Newcastle's sharp attacking threat while allowing for rotation at number nine. The Lille man is a natural connector of play with an intrinsic understanding of fluid team play, and he might just be the player to prioritse.

In 2022, David was quizzed on where he sees his future during an interview, and replied: "I don't know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League."

Well then. With the stars seeming to align, Newcastle have to ensure that they are the club to bring David across the channel to English shores.

It might just be the attacking dimension needed to continue to battle for the ascendency in and around the Europe-qualifying positions.