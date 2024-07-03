Celtic recently learned their schedule for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season as they plot to lift the title for a fourth successive campaign.

The Hoops will kick off the term with a clash against Kilmarnock at Parkhead at the start of August before back-to-back away games at Hibernian and St Mirren.

Their first meeting with their local rivals in the Old Firm will be at Paradise on the last day of the opening month, which will provide them with an opportunity to put an early marker down to assert their dominance in the derby once more.

Brendan Rodgers is yet to dip into the market to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, however, despite the summer transfer window having been open for business for a number of weeks now.

A replacement for Joe Hart is needed and Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Croatia star Dominik Livakovic have both been linked with moves to Glasgow to be the manager's new number one for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hoops are also reportedly looking at other areas of the park and a new midfielder could be on the agenda amid links to one of Rodgers' former players.

Celtic offered chance to sign international midfielder

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants have been offered the opportunity to sign defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer this summer.

The report claims that there is a chance that the Nigeria international could arrive at Parkhead after his contract with Leicester City concluded at the end of last month.

His deal with the Foxes expired and the battler is now a free agent who can speak with any interested clubs ahead of signing a contract for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

The Daily Record states that the Premiership champions were 'made aware' on Monday night that the experienced star would be open to linking up with Rodgers, who he played under at the King Power, again.

It adds that Celtic have monitored his situation in previous transfer windows and could be willing to 'push the boat' out to secure his services if there is a real chance of bringing him to Glasgow this summer.

They would need to splash the cash to get a move over the line, per the report, as there is said to be interest from Premier League sides who could offer 'millions' in wages.

If they can add Ndidi to the playing squad ahead of next season then Rodgers could land a dream partner for Reo Hatate in the middle of the park.

Why Reo Hatate needs a defensive anchor

The Japan international, when fit, is a super talent who can cause havoc for opposition midfields and defences due to his dynamism and quality in possession.

He endured a rough 2023/24 campaign due to several injury issues that caused him to miss a combined 40 matches for club and country, with two calf injuries and a hamstring issue.

Hatate did catch the eye when he was available, though, as the central midfielder racked up three goals and four assists in just 12 Premiership starts last term - more than one goal contribution per start on average.

The 26-year-old maestro has the quality to make things happen at the top end of the pitch on a consistent basis from a midfield position, which was also proven by his performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

22/23 Premiership Reo Hatate Appearances 32 Goals 6 Assists 8 Big chances created 10 Key passes per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Hatate racked up 14 goal contributions in 32 appearances in the division that term, which further highlights the attacking threat he is able to provide in Scottish football.

However, his work off the ball does leave a lot to be desired. The midfielder lost 51% of his duels and only made 0.9 tackles and interceptions combined per match across his 16 outings in the Premiership last season.

Celtic's midfield magician also lost 67% of his duels and, staggeringly, failed to make a single tackle or interception in three Champions League starts.

Why Wilfred Ndidi would be perfect for Reo Hatate

The Nigerian colossus, who was once hailed as "genetically blessed" by Rodgers due to his physicality and recovery speed, would be perfect for Hatate as he can provide the strong play off the ball that the Japanese lightweight does not offer.

Ndidi is a player who can control games through his play out of possession, with Rodgers once describing him as a "controlling" defender through his pressing work, and that is backed up by his fantastic statistics over the years in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old battler has averaged an astounding 5.3 tackles and interceptions combined per game throughout his career at club and international level, whilst no Celtic player managed more than 2.5 per match in the Premiership last term.

This shows that the Nigerian ace has the athleticism and defensive quality to put himself about the pitch to consistently cut out opposition attacks to help out his team.

This is why he would be perfect for Hatate, particularly in the Champions League against tougher opposition, as his sublime work off the ball would allow the Japan international to go about his business in possession without worrying about letting the side down with his lightweight nature.

Wilfred Ndidi 22/23 Premier League 23/24 Championship Appearances 27 32 Goals 0 4 Assists 0 5 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.7 2.0 Duel success rate 55% 49% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, his defensive work took a hit last season under Enzo Maresca in the Championship but that was down to the now-Chelsea boss often using him in a central midfield role, rather than a defensive one.

Ndidi was not played in his preferred role in the six position and, as you can also see above, he was much better off the ball when used as a defender in the 2022/23 Premier League season - being managed by Rodgers for the majority of the campaign.

Therefore, the impressive enforcer could be fantastic signing to anchor the Celtic midfield next season and beyond as a dream partner for Hatate.