Mikel Arteta will be hoping that it will be third time lucky for Arsenal this season as they look to secure a first Premier League title since the invincible campaign of 2003/04.

The Gunners missed out on top spot by just five points during 2022/23, before only having a two-point gap to Manchester City last season - missing out on the title despite leading the way for the vast majority of the campaign.

However, the North London outfit strengthened the squad during the recent transfer window, signing players in various positions to provide added quality and squad depth in key areas.

Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino are just two players who starred at Euro 2024 before securing moves to the Emirates, with the latter only making two substitute appearances after an injury setback.

Despite their investment, one player who was at the club last season has continued his excellent form from 2023/24 into the new campaign - cementing his place as a regular starter under Arteta.

Kai Havertz’s stats in 2024/25

After registering a total of 21 goals and assists during his debut campaign with the Gunners, Kai Havertz has wasted no time in showcasing his talents once again during the current season.

The 25-year-old, who joined from London rivals Chelsea for £65m last summer, raised eyebrows over his move after his mixed stint at Stamford Bridge.

However, the move gave the German international a new lease of life, as demonstrated last season, but he’s made a stellar start to the new campaign under Arteta’s guidance.

Havertz already has six goals and one assist in his opening ten outings of 2024/25, with only Bukayo Saka registering more goal contributions in all competitions so far.

He’s now scored in seven successive games at the Emirates, showcasing what a good decision it was by Arteta and the hierarchy to prise the German away from Chelsea.

He could be further aided in his attempts in attacking areas, with the club targeting another German to bolster their attacking options in January.

Arsenal battling to sign European star

The Gunners’ recent progression has seen a return to Champions League nights in North London, with huge praise needing to be given to Arteta for transforming the squad.

His side remain unbeaten in the competition after a win against PSG, whilst drawing away at Atalanta in their opening game of the tournament back in September.

However, according to reports in Spain, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, but face competition from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, would be up for grabs for free next year, ensuring the Bundesliga outfit would lose out after splashing out £55m his signature back in 2020.

Leroy Sané's stats for Bayern Munich (2020/2024) Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 44 10 12 2021/22 45 14 15 2022/23 44 14 10 2023/24 42 10 13 2024/25 4 1 0 Total: 179 49 50 Stats via Transfermarkt

Sane, who’s previously been compared to “Thierry Henry in full flow” by Rio Ferdinand, has scored 49 times in 179 games for the German outfit, but could leave after featuring for 32 minutes in the league this season.

Despite his lack of action, the Henry-esque winger is still valued at £50m as per Transfermarkt, but given his contract situation, it’s likely a potential January deal for his services would be well below his current market value.

His record at the very top of European football could make him a stellar addition to Arteta’s side, potentially allowing him to form a deadly partnership with compatriot Havertz in North London.

Whilst he may not dislodge Saka in a starting role, his pace and talent could see him provide that added depth that the Spaniard has been searching for as he looks to end the club’s two-decade wait for a top-division title.