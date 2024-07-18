It's taken a good few months, yet things are beginning to get going on the transfer front for Celtic, with the Scottish champions only recently wrapping up a deal for Finnish youngster, Viljami Sinisalo, while fellow 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to follow suit.

One key problem - the departure of Joe Hart - looks to have been solved, although there remains ample work still to do if Brendan Rodgers' side are to kick on again next season, with the attacking ranks having been somewhat depleted following the expected sale of Oh Hyeon-guy to Genk this week.

The hope will be that a deal can be done for ex-loan star Adam Idah to replenish the Old Firm side's striking options - despite Norwich City's desire to keep him - with a chance for Rodgers to potentially fashion a new look forward line if he gets his hands on another leading target this summer.

Celtic's search for a new forward

As reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri earlier this week, the Glasgow giants have made contact with the representatives of Royal Antwerp winger, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, having been "attracted" by the 23-year-old of late.

The Daily Record has added that more talks are planned following an initial enquiry over the Belgian sensation, albeit with the Pro League outfit likely to demand a fee of more than £6m, amid rival interest from clubs across Europe.

Why Celtic should seal a move for Michel-Ange Balikwisha

The Hoops may have retained their title last season following Rodgers' return, yet they weren't exactly at their free-flowing best throughout the campaign, with their Scottish Premiership total of 95 goals falling short of their return of 114 goals the year prior.

The change in the dugout may well have been a factor in that slight drop-off, although the club may have also been suffering from the loss of one of Ange Postecoglou's key lieutenants, in the form of Jota.

Now on the books at Saudi side, Al-Ittihad, the Portuguese wizard had previously enjoyed a stunning two-season spell in Scotland, terrorising defences from the left flank with 54 goals and assists from just 83 outings in all competitions.

Jota's 2022/23 Premiership campaign in numbers 33 games (26 starts) 11 goals 11 assists 4 big chances missed 13 big chances created 80% pass accuracy 1.9 key passes per game 1.5 successful dribbles per game 1.6 tackles & interceptions per game Stats via Sofascore

Former Celtic man Ryan Christie was among those to be blown away by the fleet-footed dynamo, lauding Jota for combining his "Portuguese flair" with a devastating end product - something that Balikwisha may well look to emulate.

As per journalist Antonio Mango, the "intelligent" winger not only boasts "flair" himself, but is also a real danger for opponents due to his "high level dribbling", with such traits having seen him likened to ex-Crystal Palace maverick, Wilfried Zaha, in the past.

As Mango has also explained, the Antwerp man also emulates Jota in the way that he "likes to create" but is also "impressive with [his] finishing", having chalked up 18 goal contributions in 2023/24 after predominantly featuring off the left.

What will also appeal to those at Parkhead is Balikwisha's performances on the European stage, having booked his side's place in the Champions League group stages last season after scoring against AEK Athens in qualifying, while also subsequently scoring in the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the competition proper.

With Celtic desperately seeking an end to their woes on the continent, bringing in a player with that, albeit limited, experience could prove invaluable, while also helping to finally fill the creative void left behind by Jota in the process.

The hope would also be that the Belgian could successfully team up with the aforementioned Idah in attack if a deal for the Irishman can also be secured, with the Norwich City ace having been an instant hit in Glasgow last season with nine goals in just 19 games.

With Idah also still just 23, having two dynamic and youthful figures leading the line next term would certainly be an exciting prospect, with the aim now for the club to get the chequebook out and make significant strides to strengthen.