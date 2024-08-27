Time is running out for Celtic to complete the rest of their incoming business as the summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday night.

The Hoops have added four new players to their squad since the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with two goalkeepers, a central midfielder, and a centre-forward coming in.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart retired when his contract expired at the end of May and the club reacted by signing Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel to compete for the number one shirt.

Brendan Rodgers also dipped back into the market to re-sign Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah on permanent deals after their respective loan spells at Parkhead last season.

The Northern Irish head coach looks set to do further business before the deadline passes on Friday after the club confirmed on Monday that central midfielder Matt O'Riley has left the club.

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion swooped in to snap the Denmark international up on a permanent deal and that has left a gap in the middle of the park for Celtic, after his return of 18 goals and 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership last term.

The Hoops have reacted to that by making moves to add to their squad in that area of the park, as they are eyeing up a new midfield addition.

Celtic eyeing up midfield signing

According to Football Insider, Rodgers is pushing to secure a Celtic deal to sign Los Angeles FC central midfielder Mateusz Bogusz this week.

The report claims that the Bhoys boss is desperate to bolster his side in order to continue their dominance of Scottish football and to compete in the new-look Champions League format.

It states that the Scottish giants are now looking to bring the former Leeds United gem to Parkhead before the end of the summer transfer window on Friday, whilst they are also keen on Augsburg starlet Arne Engels alongside their pursuit of the Polish whiz.

The outlet adds that Engels and Bogusz have both been identified as top targets to come in and improve the team's options in the middle of the park, following O'Riley's £25m+ move to the Premier League.

It has previously been reported that the LAFC star is valued at around £8m and Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph claims that a bid has been lodged for him, with talks underway between the two sides.

If the Premiership champions can get a deal over the line for the 23-year-old talent before the deadline then Rodgers could land an exciting partner for Adam Idah at the top end of the pitch.

Adam Idah's potential for Celtic

Celtic showed that they have huge hopes for the Ireland international when they agreed a £9.5m deal to bring him back to Glasgow on a permanent basis this summer.

The Bhoys have agreed to an £8.5m fee with Norwich City and it could rise by another £1m if add-ons are met, which would make it a club-record deal - exceeding the £9m paid to Paris Saint-Germain for Odsonne Edouard in 2018.

Idah was handed his second full debut with the Hoops against St Mirren on Sunday and looked short of match sharpness, as he completed just five passes and missed one 'big chance' before being substituted.

However, his form during his loan spell at Parkhead during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign suggests that there is far more to come from the 6 foot 3 marksman.

He joined on loan from Norwich in the winter window and made an instant impact in Glasgow with his clinical performances in the final third.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Big chances missed 7 Conversion rate 27% Minutes per goal 76 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah only missed seven 'big chances' and scored eight goals in just five starts in the division, scoring more than one in every four shots on average.

These statistics show that the potential is there for him to be a lethal scorer for the Scottish giants if he can recapture and then build upon that form this term.

Celtic will need players who can support and create chances for him in matches on a consistent basis, though, and that is why Bogusz could be a dream signing for the Irishman.

Why Celtic should sign Mateusz Bogusz

The 23-year-old star has been in stunning form for LAFC in the MLS this year and his performances suggest that he has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Rodgers.

Firstly, Bogusz is a goalscoring midfielder who can also play as a centre-forward when required. His return of 13 goals in 24 MLS appearances this year speaks to his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Those 13 goals also came from an Expected Goals tally of 6.97 and he only missed four 'big chances', which shows that the midfield whiz is a clinical finisher who can provide a huge goal threat from the middle of the park.

This could take some of the pressure off Idah's shoulders because Bogusz could run beyond him to chip in with goals to prevent the striker from being relied upon as the only source of regular goals.

2024 MLS Mateusz Bogusz Appearances 24 xG 6.97 Goals 13 Key passes per game 2.2 Big chances created 8 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Polish maestro is also a creative midfield player who has the ability to split open opposition defences to create chances for his teammates.

Only Matt O'Riley (2.5) and Luis Palma (2.4) made more than 2.2 key passes per game in the Premiership for Celtic last term, which shows that Bogusz could come in as one of the most creative players in the squad for Rodgers.

The LAFC sensation, who was once described as a "dangerous" player by journalist Greg Beacham, could create opportunities on a regular basis for Idah to find the back of the net, which is another reason why he would be a dream for the £9.5m-rated centre-forward if Celtic can bring him to the club this week.