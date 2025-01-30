In the last few days of the January window, Everton will be hunting for any additions to their squad that suit the playing philosophy and give David Moyes the best chance at guiding his group away from the relegation zone, currently sitting 16th in the Premier League, seven points above of 18th place Wolves.

The Toffees are averaging the lowest possession numbers in the division, with 39.4% possession per game, focusing less on keeping the ball with short-circuit passing, and instead looking to hit teams on the break, using their carrying power. Everton are averaging 19.0 take-on attempts per 90, completing 8.50 take-ons per 90, ranking in the top half of the division for these metrics.

With the likes of Ipswich and Wolves completing business sitting below them in the table, Everton will be wary and want to complete business of their own in order to equip the squad accordingly for the second half of the season.

Latest Everton transfer news

According to TEAMtalk journalist Harry Watkinson, it is understood Chelsea midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka is open to joining Everton on loan. The two clubs are still engaged in talks regarding Armando Broja's future, as well as the prospect of other Chelsea players moving to Goodison Park in his place - the former Aston Villa starlet among them.

As per Watkinson, West Ham are interested too, with the youngster said to also be open to joining the Hammers on loan.

Chukwuemeka has, of course, worked with Graham Potter before at Chelsea, which could give West Ham the upper hand should both teams go for the young midfielder. However, Everton could steal a march by moving first, convincing the Englishman with a key role in the team.

The 21-year-old has only managed five appearances this season under Enzo Maresca, totalling just 130 minutes played, starting on just one occasion. Chukwuemeka's lack of minutes could present a brilliant opportunity late in the window for Premier League sides to swoop in and take him on loan.

The potential Chukwuemeka & Hamza Igamane partnership

Another player being heavily linked with a move to Everton this month is Rangers centre-forward, Hamza Igamane, who has made 27 appearances so far this campaign, scoring 13 goals, providing three assists and totaling 1,550 minutes played.

Igamane, again, fits into the Everton philosophy as mentioned earlier, looking to be direct on the counter-attack, drive with the ball positively when possession is regained and cause the opposition problems in as few actions as possible.

Chukwuemeka (2022/23) vs Igamane comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Chukwuemeka Igamane Goals + Assists 0.00 0.95 Progressive Carries 5.38 1.61 Progressive Passes 5.90 2.90 Shots Total 1.22 4.24 Goals/Shot 0.00 0.19 Key Passes 2.05 2.26 Shot-Creating Actions 4.10 3.87 Successful Take-Ons 1.54 2.26 Aerial Duels Won 0.26 3.55 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two players' metrics, you can see both players have creative qualities, making plenty of key passes, driving with the ball, taking on their man and looking to be direct and affect the game.

Chukwuemeka has been labelled an "artist" by Chelsea legend, Marcel Desailly, stating he admires the way the midfielder uses the ball. His teammate at Stamford Bridge, Noni Madueke, has also praised the 21-year-old as "underrated", while speaking about how it is a nightmare to get the ball off of him.

Everton already have Iliman Ndiaye, who is a nightmare to get the ball from, they could be adding Igamane, who has that similar direct and physical prowess.

If they could blend that with an "absolute 10/10 talent" like Chukwuemeka - as hailed by Jacek Kulig - who has similar qualities and could fit into Moyes' counter-attacking system, it could make Everton a force to be reckoned with on the break.