Glasgow Rangers do not have long left to do any more bits of work that they would like to do before the end of the winter transfer window tonight.

The Scottish giants have only added Rafael Fernandes on loan from French side Lille to bolster their squad so far, but they have been linked with an interest in RB Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark.

Rangers are also reportedly keen on a deal to sign Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, although it would be on a pre-contract to join in the summer.

The young dynamo is not the only Scottish Premiership talent on the club's radar ahead of the summer transfer window, though, as they have their sights set on a new striker.

Rangers lining up move for Scottish star

According to Football Insider, Rangers could still pursue a deal to bring Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland to Ibrox when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Technical director Nils Koppen is seemingly lining up a potential swoop to land the Scotland international on a free transfer, with this latest report revealing that the forward is still on the club's list of targets for the summer.

The outlet states that the Gers are unlikely to bring a deal forward in the current transfer window but that they could move for the Scottish marksman ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Football Insider adds that there are 'second thoughts' within the club about a swoop for the striker, due to his age and form this season, but Koppen and Philippe Clement should fight against those thoughts and sign him on a free.

Why Rangers should sign Lawrence Shankland

The Gers have done a lot of great work in the transfer market in recent windows to fill the squad with exciting young talent, like Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Mohamed Diomande, and Nicolas Raskin, among others.

However, you also need some experienced players on the pitch and in the dressing room. Shankland is a vastly experienced striker who could come in and mentor Igamane moving forward, whilst being a positive influence around the club - as evidenced by his captaincy with Hearts.

Rangers' Moroccan marksman has produced nine goals and one assist in 13 Premiership starts, but is still learning as a young player at the age of 22 and could benefit from having a seasoned Premiership campaigner to lean on.

Lawrence Shankland (Premiership) 23/24 24/25 Appearances 37 20 Goals 24 4 Big chances missed 9 6 Big chances created 6 8 Assists 4 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Shankland has struggled in front of goal this season but showcased his incredible ability in the 2023/24 campaign.

Shankland, who Chris Sutton once described as a "ruthless" finisher, knows how to score goals in the league and may be content with a reserve role behind Igamane, given he turns 30 this summer.

He could be the perfect back-up striker for the Moroccan youngster by offering an experienced option to Clement, as a starter or off the bench, whilst Rangers could hope that he is able to get back to his best next term.

This would mean that the Gers would have a thriving and exciting young forward in Igamane alongside an experienced and lethal striker in Shankland, potentially making the perfect double act.