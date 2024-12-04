Glasgow Rangers are back in action once again in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night as they prepare to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox.

The Light Blues will be out for revenge after they lost 1-0 to Killie in their last meeting with them, thanks to an 87th-minute strike from Marley Watkins.

Philippe Clement's men do come into this match in relatively strong form, though, off the back of back-to-back wins over Nice in the Europa League and St. Johnstone in the Premiership.

The Gers have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, and they will be hoping to extend that good run when they take to the field this evening.

Clement's side won 1-0 last time out on Sunday against St. Johnstone. An own goal from Saints midfielder Jason Holt secured all three points for the away side, as he could only turn the ball into his own net from close range after Ianis Hagi's superb ball into the box.

Hamza Igamane was selected to lead the line for that league match and the Morocco U23 international deserves to keep his place in the starting XI.

Why Hamza Igamane should start

Firstly, taking Cyriel Dessers out of the firing line has been a great decision by Clement as the Nigeria international has struggled badly this season.

The experienced forward has scored four goals and missed six 'big chances' in 12 outings in the Premiership, whilst he has scored one goal and spurned six 'big chances' in five Europa League outings.

His incredibly wasteful form in front of goal for Rangers has provided Igamane with a chance to showcase his quality from the start in the last two matches, and the young forward has grasped his opportunity.

The 22-year-old gem was selected from the start for the trip to Nice in the Europa League and enjoyed his breakthrough match in a Gers shirt, with two goals and one assist - with his second goal a fantastic run into the box followed by a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Igamane kept his place in the XI for the clash with St. Johnstone and offered a constant threat up front. He ended the game with two shots on target, one dribble completed, 78% pass accuracy, and 100% aerial duels won (2/2).

The summer signing must start again against Kilmarnock but there is one attacker who should be ditched from the starting XI for tonight's match - Nedim Bajrami.

Why Nedim Bajrami should be dropped

The Albania international did not enjoy his best afternoon for the Light Blues in the win against the Saints, and should now be dropped from the line-up this evening.

He started the game on the left flank and struggled in and out of possession. His worst moment in the first half came when the midfielder failed to anticipate that Vaclav Cerny's cross was going to come to him and it led to a shinned effort that bobbled towards the goalkeeper, when he could have made a clean connection to score.

That represented a 'big chance' missed for the summer signing from Sassuolo, whilst he ended the half without creating any 'big chances' for his teammates.

Out of possession, Bajrami was bullied by the St. Johnstone defenders and lost 100% (3/3) of his duels, which shows that the opposition found it too easy to get the better of him, before being taken off at half-time by Clement.

24/25 Premiership Nedim Bajrami Appearances 9 Goals 1 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 25-year-old has offered a big threat as a creator for the Scottish giants in the Premiership this season, but that was not on show last time out.

With games coming thick and fast, and with this being a midweek match, Clement must drop him to the bench to offer another player an opportunity to shine.

Hagi moved to the left flank after Bajrami came off on Sunday, and provided the assist for the own goal from that position, and should be unleashed in that role from the start tonight, which would then open the door for the manager to bring Danilo into the XI.

Why Danilo should be unleashed

The Brazilian striker should be unleashed from the start in the league for the first time this season to partner Igamane in attack, with both players capable of operating as either the number nine or the number ten in Clement's system.

That could mean that Rangers are fluid in attack, particularly with Hagi - capable of playing out wide or centrally - on the left, with constant movement and interchanging across the frontline to cause problems for opposition defenders.

The Kilmarnock centre-backs may not know who to mark or when to follow the striker back into midfield if Danilo and Igamane are constantly switching positions to cause havoc in the final third.

Danilo, who was once described as an "exciting" forward by Michael Beale, should also be unleashed from the start because he has impressed off the bench in his cameos in the Premiership since returning from injury this season.

24/25 Premiership Danilo Appearances 4 Starts 0 Minutes played 112 Shots on target 6 Goals 1 Big chances created 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he has averaged a shot on target every 18 minutes and a 'big chance' created every 37 minutes in the division this term, with all of his outings coming as a substitute.

One goal, one assist, six shots on target, and three 'big chances' created in 112 minutes of league action is a fantastic return and illustrates why Clement must bring him in as a starter against Kilmarnock this evening.

Danilo could be fun to watch alongside Igamane in the final third, with both players technically-adept and mobile forwards who can cause plenty of problems for defenders, and should come in for Bajrami as part of the starting XI.