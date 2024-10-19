On reflection, it has been a positive week for those of a Newcastle United persuasion, with decisions elsewhere helping to settle any turbulence at St James' Park.

Long touted as the leading English candidate to replace Gareth Southgate in the Three Lions set-up, Eddie Howe looks - club performances willingly - set to stay put for the forseeable future on Tyneside, following the FA's decision to appoint former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, instead, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion, the former Bournemouth man claimed that he had not been among those interviewed regarding the role of Southgate's long-term successor, with focus very much on improving results in his current post.

The 46-year-old also delivered a further boost after suggesting that club-record signing, Alexander Isak has "fully healed" following his recent toe injury, ensuring that the talismanic Swede should be fit to start for the clash with the Seagulls.

Isak's start to the season

The news that Callum Wilson is also nearing a return will be music to the ears of Howe and co, with the Magpies desperately needing to get the Englishman and Isak back fit and firing, amid what has been a mixed start to the season.

Currently level on points with Brighton in seventh, Howe's men have failed to win any of their last three games in the league, with Anthony Gordon's spot-kick miss away at Goodison proving costly last time out.

While that goalless draw had come following a more than creditable stalemate with Manchester City, the northeast side will be concerned by the problems in their attacking unit, having scored just eight goals in seven games so far this term.

Isak - who has missed those last two outings - hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders when he has featured, after scoring only once, but as a player who boasts 36 goals in 73 games for the club, it's only a matter of time before he comes good again.

The only other issue then is deciding who lines up alongside the 25-year-old in the forward line, with the aforementioned Gordon seemingly nailed on down the left, yet with a solution still to be found on the opposite side.

Newcastle's potential right-wing solution

Frustratingly for Howe, both Gordon and Harvey Barnes - who has scored three goals this season - look to operate best on the left flank, ensuring that the return of Isak leaves a decision to be made.

After Gordon's heroics last season, in which he reached double figures for both goals and assists, it is perhaps wise to persist with the 23-year-old from the start, even despite his return of only two goals this time around.

With Barnes then an outlet from the bench, there is a choice to be made on the right flank, with Miguel Almiron seemingly not a long-term solution amid reports that he could depart in January.

Equally, the failure to sign a right winger over the summer - as well as the departure of new Brighton star, Yankuba Minteh - has not helped matters, with long-serving asset Jacob Murphy still something of a mixed bag, having been awarded a 5/10 match rating last time out by The Chronicle's Lee Ryder, as he 'did not threaten enough'.

Amid those question marks, perhaps it could be worth trialling another option in that wide berth, with midfielder Joe Willock having previously played on the flanks in the past during his career.

Joe Willock's career record by position Position Games Goals Assists CM 139 25 15 AM 40 7 3 RM 14 5 4 DM 12 3 1 LM 6 3 4 RW 2 0 0 LW 1 0 0 SS 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

While typically deployed centrally, the "unique" talent - as described by his manager - seemingly has the speed and power to be able thrive out wide.

That is echoed by what Howe has said about the 25-year-old previously, stating that Willock has "got real good running capacity and pace in his game, but also he knows where the goal is."

The heady days of his initial loan spell may seem a long way off - when the former Arsenal man scored in seven successive games in 2021 - yet if given a consistent run of games in a more attacking berth, he could well add to his 16-goal tally for the club.

With options aplenty in the centre of the park amid the return of Sandro Tonali, finding a new home elsewhere in the side could be the perfect solution for Willock, as he looks to shake off the injury woes that have plagued his time at St James' in recent years.

In truth, the Magpies frontline has been rather blunt in 2024/25, yet perhaps the injection of new energy and dynamism in the form of the £25m man - alongside Isak and Gordon - could make all the difference against Fabian Hurzeler's side.