Newcastle United have been flying high over the past few months, building a nine-match winning run across all competitions that has restored hopes of Champions League qualification and put Eddie Howe on the brink of a second Carabao Cup final in three years.

Of course, Bournemouth thrashed United at St. James' Park last weekend to sour the mood somewhat, but this is still an immensely talented team with a devastating frontline.

It's an attack that lacks a certain something, though. Anthony Gordon is electric on the front; Alexander Isak is lethal as the focal frontman.

The 29-year-old Jacob Murphy's assiduous approach to his right-wing duties have earned him praise this season, but with Miguel Almiron set to re-sign for Atlanta United in the MLS, a long-term option on the right is needed to complete the pack.

Newcastle plotting move for PL talent

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are plotting a move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, though they face competition from Premier League rivals such as West Ham United.

Saints are stuck at the pit of the division and are unwilling to lose one of their biggest threats at the mid-point, effectively erasing any chance of mounting an unlikely ascent back above the dotted line.

Southampton have slapped a rather intimidating £55m price tag on their prized possession, but with the beleaguered club destined for an instant return to the Championship after a dismal campaign, their bargaining power will be greatly diminished.

Imagine Tyler Dibling & Alexander Isak

Dibling is only 18, but he's skyrocketed to prominence this season, featuring regularly for Southampton and scoring two top-flight goals. Analyst Ben Mattinson has remarked that he would be "ideal for Newcastle" - let's have a look at why.

Southampton have been terrible this season but Dibling has been the brightest of shining lights, ranking among the top 4% of positional peers in the Premier League this season for successful take-ons (2.05) per 90, as per FBref, perfectly illustrating his fleet-footed style.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Further, Dibling has yet to miss a big chance in the Premier League, scoring twice, while completing 81% of his passes and averaging 1.1 tackles and 4.5 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

This bespeaks a prodigious technical ability and willingness to get stuck in that would see the 18-year-old mirror certain industrious aspects of Murphy's style of play while honing his own prolificness.

Tyler Dibling - Southampton Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Right wing 9 1 0 Attacking midfield 5 1 2 Centre-forward 4 2 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Positionally dynamic and improving with each passing matchweek, Dibling could be the perfect partner for Isak, who has scored 17 goals from 22 matches for the Toon this term, hailed by Sky Sport's Jamie Carragher as "the best striker in the Premier League."

Isak's prowess derives from a core talent for impressing across different roles. He is the complete number nine. In fact, no striker in the Premier League this season has created more big chances than the Swede's nine.

The former Borussia Dortmund man also averages 1.6 dribbles per game, dropping deep to influence build-up play and driving forward with vim and vigour.

This multi-faceted approach is exactly why Dibling would thrive alongside him, with both players protean in their threat and able to bounce off each other, mixing it up to confuse opponents.

The dynamic centre-forward has already struck a top-class partnership with Gordon and Murphy, and with Dibling placed into the mix to add some new-found pace and boyish avidity, it could be the dimension that Howe's project needs to go to the next level for many years to come.