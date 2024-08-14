Newcastle United’s hunt for a new right-sided forward seems as though it has been going on for months, with the club seemingly no closer to a deal to bring an attacker to St James’ Park.

Noni Madueke has been the name most frequently touted with a move to the Magpies, potentially moving to Tyneside with Newcastle preparing a bid for the talent who is valued at £30m by current club Chelsea.

The youngster would provide an added goal threat in the final third with his record of seven goals or assists in his 23 league appearances last season - an average of one goal contribution every 3.2 appearances.

However, despite his impressive record for the Blues in recent times, Eddie Howe’s side could target another option, who’s available for a cheaper fee, but has already impressed during the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle could land £25m attacking sensation this summer

Newcastle's hunt for a new forward to feature alongside the clinical Alexander Isak has taken them all over Europe, but they could agree a deal for a player who is currently plying his trade in England’s second tier.

Earlier this summer, Howe’s side were linked with a move to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto after their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League at the end of last season.

The Italian has also been subject to interest from fellow Premier League side Everton this window, with Daniel Farke’s side demanding a fee in the region of £25m to part ways with the 20-year-old.

Gnonto has already impressed during the new campaign, scoring in the 3-3 draw against Portsmouth last weekend, but it’s his stats from last season that would make him a better addition than the Chelsea ace.

Why Gnonto would be a better signing than Madueke

Newcastle talisman Isak has been the club’s go-to man when it comes to goals in recent seasons, scoring a combined 35 goals in the last two campaigns in the Premier League.

He’s proven to be worth every penny of his £60m transfer fee, leading the club to the Champions League for the first time in two decades - an unthinkable feat at the time of his arrival.

Whilst any new addition must be able to contribute with their own goals, they must be able to provide chances to the Swede in the final third to allow the club to try and replicate the 2022/23 season which saw the Magpies reach the Carabao Cup final.

Gnonto would be able to do just that for Howe’s side, achieving more combined goals and assists than Madueke during the 2023/24 campaign.

How Madueke & Gnonto compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Madueke Gnonto Games 23 36 Goals + assists 7 10 Goals per shot on target 0.3 0.5 Crosses completed 1.9 3 Aerials won 41% 47% Tackles won 0.9 1.3 Stats via FBref

The Leeds man also completed nearly double the amount of crosses per 90 compared to the Englishman, showcasing his impact in the final third - handing Isak added opportunities in the box to lead the club back towards a European spot.

Apart from providing for his teammates, Gnonto also averaged a higher goal per shot on target rate than Madueke, showcasing his clinical ability in and around the box.

Whilst both players would undoubtedly thrive under Howe on Tyneside, Gnonto would be a cheaper but more effective option that would increase Newcastle’s output in the final third.

He would also be a cheaper option than the Chelsea forward, potentially having the ability to thrive and turn into one of the best young attackers in the division if given the chance in England’s top flight once more.