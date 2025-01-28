Newcastle United have less than a week left to dip into the market to bolster their squad before the January transfer window officially slams shut next Monday.

The Magpies have not made a single first-team addition to the group so far this month, but have allowed Miguel Almiron to complete a permanent return to the MLS.

Eddie Howe's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, after beating Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary's at the weekend, and are fighting to secure a place in the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

The English boss could bolster his team's chances of qualifying for Europe's major cup competition by adding more quality to the group before the end of the January window.

Newcastle have had plenty of success in the winter market during PIF's ownership so far, with Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn two of the headline signings from their first January in charge.

The Magpies do not appear to have anything in the works that is going to immediately happen but things can happen quickly towards the end of a window and it has been reported that they have considered a number of targets.

Newcastle United considering late swoop for forward

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are one of the teams interested in a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers sensation Matheus Cunha.

The report claims that both Arsenal and the Magpies have internally discussed the merits of a potential late swoop for the Brazil international, as they look at possible additions to their forward line ahead of the second half of the season.

It does not reveal, though, whether or not the Toon are willing to make a firm offer for his services or if they would prefer to wait until the summer to get a deal over the line for the former Atletico Madrid ace.

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with an interest in the striker, who reportedly has a price tag of £60m over his head this month.

This suggests, along with Arsenal's internal discussions about a move for him, that Newcastle could face plenty of competition to land the right-footed star, which means that they may have to move quickly if they want to bring him to St. James' Park.

Swooping to sign Cunha from Wolves before the end of the January transfer window, instead of waiting until the summer, could increase their chances of securing his services, because it would give their rivals less time to make their own moves for him.

Newcastle do, of course, already have their own star centre-forward in Alexander Isak but the Brazilian magician could be brought in to play with him as part of a new-look front three for the Magpies.

Alexander Isak's form this season

The Sweden international has been in incredible form in the Premier League so far this season and has been one of the best-performing number nines in the division.

Only Erling Haaland (18) and Mo Salah (19) have scored more top-flight goals than Isak (17), which illustrates just how lethal the former Real Sociedad man has been in the final third for Howe, as he was last term - as shown in the clips below.

The 25-year-old talent has scored 54 goals in 92 matches for the club in all competitions to date, as he has consistently offered a huge threat at the top end of the pitch throughout his time at St. James' Park.

Isak found the back of the net 21 times in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign and is on course to beat that tally this season, with 17 goals and 15 games left to play.

24/25 Premier League Alexander Isak Appearances 21 xG 14.11 Goals 17 Big chances created 9 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the ex-Borussia Dortmund starlet has been incredibly clinical with the chances that have come his way, scoring 17 times from 14.11 xG.

This shows that he is a ruthless finisher and that is one of a number of reasons why he would be exciting to watch alongside Cunha in a Newcastle shirt in the second half of the season and beyond.

Why Cunha and Isak would be exciting to watch

If the Magpies can win the race to bring the Wolves star to St. James' Park before the end of the January transfer window, Howe could have two dynamic, technically brilliant, forwards who could combine to great effect.

The Brazilian star was directly involved in 22 goals in all competitions for the Old Gold in the 2023/24 campaign, with 14 goals and eight assists, and has impressed, once again, this term.

Cunha is a versatile forward who can play on the left or right flank, through the middle as a centre-forward, or as an attacking midfielder, which means that there is a multitude of ways in which Howe could play the attacker alongside Isak in the line-up.

The Wolves star, who was described as a "monster" by teammate Joao Gomes, who could operate on the left flank, with the Swedish marksman in the middle and Anthony Gordon on the right.

His form in the Premier League for the Old Gold so far this season suggests that he has the quality to form a terrific link-up with Isak if he can carry his performances over to Tyneside.

24/25 Premier League Matheus Cunha Starts 20 xG 4.76 Goals 10 Big chances created 11 Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cunha has not been fairly rewarded for the 'big chances' that he has created for his teammates this season, with just four assists.

Isak could make the most of the attacker's creativity, as evidenced by his incredible finishing quality in the Premier League this season, and that is why they could be an exciting pairing to watch at the top end of the pitch, as the £60m-rated star could consistenly create high-quality opportunities for the striker.

Meanwhile, Cunha has also outperformed his xG and could benefit from Isak's own creative quality in the final third, as the Swedish dynamo has created nine 'big chances' for his teammates this term.

It is now down to the board to ensure that they push ahead with a deal to bring the Wolves star to Tyneside before the end of the January window.