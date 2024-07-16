Since the takeover by the Saudi PIF back in 2021, Newcastle United have conducted excellent business in the transfer market that has seen the club transform from relegation candidates to European hopefuls.

Eddie Howe, the man at the helm for the Magpies, has done an excellent job in creating a settled side with all the investment, with the additions to the forward line making a huge impact at St James’ Park in particular.

Alexander Isak has undoubtedly been the best addition out of the bunch, scoring 35 times in his 67 appearances for the club since his £60m move to Tyneside from Real Sociedad.

Anthony Gordon has rapidly developed under Howe’s watchful eye, registering 11 goals and ten assists in the Premier League last season - allowing the Magpies to register the fourth-best goalscoring tally in the division.

However, the duo couldn’t do enough to catapult the club into a second successive European qualification spot, with Howe looking to make improvements as a result.

One player in particular has become a player of interest in recent days, with Newcastle battling with numerous sides to win the race for the attacker’s signature.

Newcastle enter race to sign £25m wonderkid

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have overtaken Everton in the race to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto and are now plotting a move.

The Italian enjoyed a successful campaign in the Championship last season, scoring eight and assisting two, however, it wasn’t enough to secure an immediate return to England’s top flight.

Gnonto, who’s still only 20, is a versatile talent who can feature in any role across the front three, a characteristic that Howe is looking for as he looks to provide strength in depth to his forward line.

The TEAMtalk report also states that Daniel Farke’s side wanted £30m for his services last summer, but are willing to part ways with the youngster for £25m - a bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

His figures produced last season were very impressive to say the least, with some of his stats playing perfectly into the hands of Magpies star Isak.

Why Gnonto would be perfect alongside Isak

As previously mentioned, Swedish striker Isak has been a phenomenal signing since his move to Tyneside, cementing himself as one of the best finishers in England’s top flight.

As a result, he’s attracted interest from fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal, but the Magpies would want a fee over the £100m mark to part ways with the 24-year-old.

However, with the potential arrival of Gnonto, Isak could reach the next level at St James’ Park, with the pair able to form a deadly partnership in the Premier League during 2024/25.

The “remarkable” Italian, as dubbed by journalist Ryan Taylor, managed a tally of ten goals and assists in the Championship last season, with his tally further bolstered by Howe’s already potent attack.

Gnonto has also averaged 4.8 progressive carries and 4.3 progressive passes per 90, demonstrating his ability to get the ball forward and create opportunities at any given opportunity - allowing Isak to be presented with more opportunities to bolster his goalscoring tally next season.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 36 Goals + assists 10 Shots taken 2.6 Progressive carries 4.8 Progressive passes 4.3 Successful take-ons 1.5 Shot-creating actions 3.5 Stats via FBref

Whilst it’s understandable people may question his ability to cut it in the Premier League after spending last season in the second tier, but he’s previously excelled in England’s top flight, registering eight goal contributions in Leeds’ relegation campaign during 2022/23.

Whilst they do face tough competition from Everton for his signature, a move to Tyneside would tick all of the boxes for Howe, providing excellent cover in the attacking area.

£25m in today’s market would be excellent business for a talent who is undoubtedly going to improve further, especially under the guidance of Howe who has already showcased his ability to develop talents such as Isak and Gordon.